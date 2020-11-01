Global Male Breast Cancer Treatment Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Type, Treatment, Diagnosis, and Region

Global Male Breast Cancer Treatment Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.8% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Male breast cancer is a very rare type of cancer found among men that forms in the breast tissue of the male. It occurs when some breast cell divides rapidly forming a tumor. It can be hereditary, due to inheritance of abnormal (mutated) genes especially a gene called BRCA2. It is prevalent mostly among the elderly males, though it can occur at any age.

Market Dynamics:

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 1 in 833 males is at risk of developing breast cancer. It accounts for less than 1% of all types of cancer. An increase in awareness of male breast cancer has led to the diagnosis of cancer at an early stage resulting in early and effective treatment due to which the survival rate has increased. This increase in cancer cases, evolving biotechnology, innovation in new treatments are the causes that contribute to the growth of the global male breast cancer treatment market. However, lack of an all-inclusive treatment and the high costs involved in the R&D and innovations is restraining the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the type of breast cancer, Ductal Carcinoma is the most prominent type among males. This type of cancer develops in the lining of the ducts of the breast. Based on the treatment, surgery, radiation therapy, estrogen hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy are the popular treatments adopted for male breast cancer. Targeted therapy is relatively new and uses drugs to treat the abnormal or mutated genes in the individual and it has been proven effective and successful. Trastuzumab (Herceptin) is a drug that slows the progression of cancer by targeting HER2.

Region-wise Analysis:

North America is expected to be the largest male breast cancer treatment market due to the growing geriatric population and owing to its advancement in medical sciences and biotechnology. It is also diagnosed among the younger population due to increased alcohol consumption among them. Europe is anticipated to be second in the global male breast cancer treatment market attributed to factors such as the government’s positive involvement with investment in R&D and an increase in health expenditure.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the Male Breast Cancer Treatment market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading players operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the companies having a stronghold in the Male Breast Cancer Treatment market. In April 2019, the US FDA has increased the use of Pfizer’s Ibrance (palbociclib) capsules in the treatment of male breast cancer.

Scope of the Global Male Breast Cancer Treatment Market

Global Male Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Type

• Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

• Paget’s Disease of the Nipple

• Inflammatory Breast Cancer

• Infiltrating Ductal carcinoma

Global Male Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Treatment

• Local Treatments

• Systemic Treatments

Global Male Breast Cancer Treatment Market, by Diagnosis

• Mammography

• Biopsy

• Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

• Core Biopsy

• Excisional Biopsy

• PET Scan

• CT Scan

• MRI Scan

• Other Tests

Global Male Breast Cancer Treatment Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Male Breast Cancer Treatment Market

• Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

• Pfizer

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Sanofi

• Novartis AG

• BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Seattle Genetics Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• AstraZeneca

• Accord Healthcare

• Bayer AG

