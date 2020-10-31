Trending Report on Plant Asset Management Market Forecasts: 11.3% CAGR to 2024

Get Free Sample Report of Plant Asset Management Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=758286

The Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market is estimated to grow from US$ 5.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 9.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Top Companies profiled in the Plant Asset Management Market:

Emerson(US)

Honeywell (US)

Rockwell (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider (France)

Yokogawa (Japan)

General Electric(US)

Siemens(Germany)

“Market for cloud-based (online) deployment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period“

The market for cloud-based (online) deployment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based (online) PAM software solutions is the most suitable option for small and medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost. Quick installation and easy access to cloud save time and help end-user industries to make better decisions to improve efficiency, as well as focus on other important business parameters.

“Oil & gas industry to hold major share of PAM in process industry market during forecast period”

The oil & gas industry is expected to hold the majority of market share from 2019 to 2024. The evolution in preventive maintenance for instrumentation and monitoring techniques in natural gas increases the demand for PAM services in the oil & gas industry. PAM solutions are used to track material asset movements. Similarly, these solutions also help oil and gas plants to reduce operational costs, without increasing any risk pertaining to unplanned downtime or employee and environment safety.

Table of Contents in this report:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary & Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Arriving at Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

…more

