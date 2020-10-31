Trending Report on Personal Cloud Market to grow at 25.4% CAGR during 2019-2024

Download Free Brochure at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=219981

The Global Personal Cloud Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of US$ 23.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 73.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Personal Cloud Market`:

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Apple (US)

Dropbox (US)

AWS (US)

Box (US)

Seagate (US)

Western Digital (US)

Synchronoss (US)

Egnyte (US)

Buffalo Technology (Japan)

Funambol (US)

Sugar Sync (US)

D-Link (Taiwan)

ElephantDrive (US)

own Cloud (Germany)

Cloudike (US)

Spider Oak (US)

pCloud (Switzerland)

Tresorit (Switzerland)

“The indirect revenue segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Indirect revenue means the revenue generated from sources other than direct subscription pricing. An indirect revenue source could be licensing, advertising, business tie-up with major technology providers or device manufacturers, and white-label cloud offering. Presently, most of the personal cloud service providers do not consider these revenues as a major source, but the scenario is expected to change in the coming years.

“The enterprises segment is expected to account for the highest share during the forecast period”

The traction of personal cloud in enterprises is higher compared to consumers. This is due to the affordability and top economies of scale that enable the organizations to leverage personal cloud. Companies leave no stone unturned to compete in the cut-throat competitive world; hence, they spend a significant amount in adopting personal cloud.

Browse 116 Tables and 30 Figures, 22 Companies, spread across 146 pages available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=219981

Table of Contents in this report:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

…more

Avail 20% Discount on this research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=219981