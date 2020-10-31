Trending Report on Packaging Printing Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 440.6 Billion by 2024”

Download Free Brochure at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=411303

The Global Market for Packaging Printing is projected to grow from US$ 350.6 Billion in 2019 to reach US$ 440.6 Billion by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 4.7%. The packaging printing market is driven by factors such as growth indemand for sustainable printing, increasing demand for flexible packaging, cost-effectiveness, and reduced packaging waste.

Top Companies profiled in the Packaging Printing Market:

Mondi Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Graphics Packaging Holding Company

Quad/Graphics, Inc.



Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Duncan Printing Group

Belmont Packaging

Shree Arun Packaging Co. (SAPCO)

The Saint Petersburg Exemplary Printing House

Flexo Print GmbH

Coveris

Rotostampa S.R.L.

Quantum Packaging

“Digital printing of the printing technology segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The digital printing technology of the printing technology segment is projected to grow at the highest between 2019 and 2024. The excellent print-ability and aesthetic appeal will drive the market of digital printing technology in the packaging printing market. Digital printing is highly preferred for packaging printing in personal care & cosmetics products, because of its aesthetic appeal facility to attract consumers at point-of-sale (POS).

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Periodization Considered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Research: Supply Side Analysis

2.3 Primary and Secondary Research (Value Market)

2.4 Primary Research (Volume Market)

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach

2.6 Secondary Data

2.6.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.7 Primary Data

2.8 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.8.1 Assumptions

2.8.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

…more

