Trending Report on Middle East Cloud Applications Market Expected to Grow at 4.5 Billion In Revenue by 2024

The Middle East cloud Applications Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Middle East Cloud Applications Market:

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

Infor (US)

Salesforce (US)

Sage Group (UK)

IBM (US)

Epicor (US)

3I Infotech (India)

Ramco Systems (India)

Prolitus Technologies (India)

IFS (Sweden)

QAD (US)

“Among applications, the CRM segment to hold a significant market share in 2019”

Cloud Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions are deployed over the cloud environment and make the use of cloud computing platforms and services to provide businesses with flexible business process transformations. ERM implementation revolutionizes management across large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), helping them improve their operations and making them manageable and more transparent. Vendors offer cloud-hosted ERM solutions that efficiently help organizations manage processes across functions, such as finance, marketing, sales, operations, and human resource.

“Under verticals, the BFSI vertical to hold the highest market share in 2019”

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is adopting digitalization initiatives at a rapid pace to meet the rising customer expectations and sustain the highly competitive market. Cloud-based services help vendors efficiently meet IT needs, while they also assist in saving Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX). The banking sector needs to store and manage customers’ confidential information, such as credit card details, transaction details, and personal information

Table of Contents in this report:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

…more

