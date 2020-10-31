Trending Report on GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) Market Global Industry Outlook, Opportunity Analysis

Get Free Sample Copy in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1498196

The GFRG Market is estimated to be US$ 2.45 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3.44 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 108 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 38 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) Market:

USG Corporation (US)

CertainTeed (US)

Saint-Gobain Gyproc (France)

Knauf Danoline (Denmark)

Georgia-Pacific (US)

American Gypsum (US)

Formglas (Canada)

Continental Building Products (US)

Chiyoda UTE (Tokyo)

Gillespie (UK)

Type X is used in both residential and commercial buildings, such as schools, hospitals, and retail centers. Type Xiscost-effective as well as fast to install and maintain good temperature tolerance. These are also recyclable and have a low carbon footprint. The increasing adoption of Type X gypsum board in non-residential construction projects is expected to drive the Type X segment of the GFRG market.

GFRG manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the development of GFRG for non-residential buildings, such as offices, institutes, hospitals, gymnasiums, cinema theaters, retail stores, auditoriums, and museums. The increasing demand for high fatigue resistance and good temperature resistance building materials from the non-residential construction sector is projected to drive the non-residential end user segment of the market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 10%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3-65%

By Designation- C level – 10%, Director level – 30%, and Others- 60%

By Region- Asia Pacific – 45%, North America- 20%, Europe- 15%, South America – 11%, and Middle East & Africa- 9%

Research Coverage:

This report covers the GFRG market and forecasts the size of the market till 2023. The report includes the segmentation of the GFRG market based on type, application, end user, and region. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the GFRG market have been discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles of major players operating in the GFRG market.