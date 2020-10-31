Trending Report on Flow Cytometry Market Grow By Leading Industry Players Becton Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc

Get Instant Free Sample Copy in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1354223

The Global Flow Cytometry Market size is projected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 4.0 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025.This report spread across 248 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 204 Tables and 40 figures is now available in this research.

Leading Players profiled in the Flow Cytometry Market:

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Sony Biotechnology Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

bioMérieux S.A. (France)

Enzo Life Sciences Inc. (US)

Stratedigm Inc. (US)

Cytonome/ST LLC (US)

Cytek Biosciences (US)

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK)

“The bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.”

By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based. In 2019, the cell-based flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest share of the market.However, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based flow cytometry segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.

“The reagents and consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019–2025.”

On the basis of product and service, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments, services, software, and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities).

