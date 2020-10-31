Trending Report on EV Charging Cables Market with key players Leoni AG, TE Connectivity, BESEN Group and Others.

Key Players- Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN Group (China), Aptiv (Ireland), Phoenix Contact (Germany), and Coroplast (Germany).

The Global EV Charging Cables Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.8%, to reach USD 1,808 Million by 2027 from an estimated USD 198 Million in 2019. This report spread across 132 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 120 Tables and 49 figures is now available in this research.

AC charging supplies a 120 volt (V), alternating-current (AC) and requires a dedicated circuit. It can fully charge a completely drained battery in 8-12 hours. AC charging is installed in residential and semi-commercial charging stations. This type of charging offers a low power output and has low installation cost.

“Straight cable is expected to dominate the EV charging cables market.”

Straight cables are generally used when multiple charging stations are situated within a short distance. As most of the charging stations are equipped with Type 1 (J1772) connectors, straight cables are commonly used for electric vehicle charging. These cables are easy to handle and involve less manufacturing cost as compared to coiled cables. In addition, these cables spread on the ground and, hence, do not suspend weight on either side of the sockets.

“Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for EV charging cables. The degrading quality of air has been a key driving factor for the electric vehicle market in China. The increasing demand for electric vehicles has created opportunities for EV charging cables manufacturers to innovate and develop new products. The EV charging cables market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with the increasing number of EV charging stations.

