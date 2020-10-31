Food Grade Plastics Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in and Coming Future BY 2029

Global Food Grade Plastics Market: Introduction

Plastics which are specially developed for food packaging and storage applications are known as food grade plastics. Food grade plastics are specifically developed for the protection and safety of food and for extending its shelf life. Apart from being lightweight and strong the food grade plastics are also bacteria resistant which makes them an important aspect of food packaging industry. Over years there have been significant efforts towards the development of recyclable plastics, manufacturers are emphasizing towards the production of recyclable food grade plastics. Organizations such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada have regulated the safety measures for the development of food grade plastics.

The resin identification code can be used for identifying the type of plastic used for food packaging, as there numerous types of plastics used for food packaging and storage. High Density Polyethylene and Polyethylene terephthalate are most widely used food grade plastics. Polyvinyl Chloride, Low Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene and Polystyrene among others are other types of food grade plastics. Food grade plastics are used in bottles, jars, containers, bags, cups, trays and lids manufacturing.

Global Food Grade Plastics Market: Dynamics

The escalated growth of food & beverage industry coupled with pharmaceutical industry growth is anticipated to be the prime factor responsible for the growth of global food grade plastics market. Food packaging is arguably is one of the key aspect of the food & beverage industry. Globally, the demand for food packaging is projected to intensify owing to the increase in product intake by the consumers. Emphasis on safe packaged food is driving the demand for food grade plastics ensuring no contamination or pathogenic presence in the food contents as well as bio-degradability of the material on disposal. Thus, the increasing demand for food packaging and storage is estimated to fuel the demand for food grade plastics. Also, the increasing consumption of processed food and the global expansion of the retail food delivery chains especially in the developing countries is expected to increase the demand for food grade plastics. Increasing awareness regarding environmental pollution amongst the people as generated the need for development and adoption plastic alternatives in packaging industry. Increasing stringent government regulations and norms on plastic products is expected to intensify the manufacturing scenario. The aforementioned factors might cause hindrance in the market growth of food grade plastics market.

Global Food Grade Plastics Market: Segmentation

The global food grade plastics market can be segmented on the basis its resin type, recyclability application and end-use.

The global food grade plastics market is segmented on the basis of its resin type:

High Density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polyethylene terephthalate

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Others

The global food grade plastics market is be segmented on the basis of recyclability:

Recyclable

No-recyclable

The global food grade plastics market is segmented on the basis of its applications:

Bottles

Jars & Containers

Bags & Wraps

Cups

Lids & Caps

Trays & Cartons

Others

The global food grade plastics market is segmented on the basis of its end use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Neutraceuticals

Global Food Grade Plastics Market: Regional Outlook

Rapidly growing population and increasing consumer spending ability especially in countries such as India and China is estimated to boost the growth of food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry in the region. Also, the expansion of food delivery chains and shifting preference towards the consumption of processed food is estimated to Asia Pacific a prominent market for food grade plastics. Matured markets such as North America and Europe are anticipated to be promising market for food grade plastics owing to the high consumption of processed and packaged food. Also the stringent government regulations regarding food packaging is expected to positively influence the market in these regions. Latin America can be attributed as potential growth market for food grade plastics owing to the rising disposable income, urban population growth and shifting food preferences. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to be a promising market for food grade plastics owing into rising consumption of processed food and increasing spending capabilities in developing economies.

Global Food Grade Plastics Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Food grade plastics market are:

MK Plast SAL, Texas Injection Molding, Damati Plastics, Crawling Valley Plastics Ltd., The Rodon Group, SKI Plastoware Private Limited, Kalyx Plasti-Pack, Evergreen Plastics, Phoenix Technologies, PolyQuest, Greentech, Hahn Plastics, Veolia Polymers, PLASgran, and APR2 Plast among others.

