Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: by Power Type, by charging method, by Application, by Sales Channel, by Vehicle Type, by Charging Type, By Region.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 30% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 300 Mn.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market overview

Wireless charging is additionally acknowledged as conductive charging. Wireless charging is achieved with the use of an electromagnetic area to switch strength between two objects or factors through electromagnetic induction. It is essential to have a charging station to execute the wi-fi EV charging. Electric powered motors are believed to be an integral phase of the future of the car industry. The quantity of cash spending tendencies on electric powered automobiles (EVs) can be interpreted even through sports activities auto manufacturers, such as McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche, have combined electric powered engines alongside with their supercharged petrol engines, to make their vehicles environmental-friendly. Companies, such as Qualcomm, are trying to improve possible wi-fi charging technologies. Several auto OEMs, such as Toyota, BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Renault, Ford, Nissan, Daimler, and Maserati are spending drastically on R&D activities to do that technology. The increase of electric powered automobiles is expected to amplify the want for charging tools and wi-fi charging, which claims to limit effort put in to cost of the vehicle. Wireless charging will be accepted remarkably in the coming years and so have a growing market by the end of the forecast period.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Dynamics

Globally, Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market is exceptionally pushed by means of the increasing penetration of electric powered vehicles throughout the globe and the want for environment friendly battery charging applied sciences can be attributed to the boom of world wi-fi electric powered automobile charging market. The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging is successful in charging the electric powered motors in brief span as in contrast to the wired system as the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging can be used whilst the automobile is in motion. One of the distinguished participants in the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging has developed cellular apps built-in with the charging system, which lets in the clients to cost their electric powered cars by means of parking their automobiles in the company’s energy station and cost electric powered automobiles with a click on the smartphone. These trends will additionally make contributions to the boom of international Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market. The technological challenges such as the signaling trouble and mistakes amongst others would possibly pose as a restraint to the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market.

Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Electric automobile market has been witnessing increase charge in the last few years. The electric vehicle sale reached about 1,614,048 units in 2018. This spike in sale is the end result of making bigger regulatory norms, by using a number of agencies and governments, to manipulate emission ranges and to propagate zero-emissions vehicles. This has compelled the automakers to expand their expenditure on R&D of electric powered vehicles, which finally allowed them to market electric powered automobiles as the future. This approach had a sturdy influence on people, as there used to be a widespread exchange from traditional IC engine motors to electric powered vehicles. Electric cars have reached on par (sometimes surpassed) with IC engine motors in phrases of performance, maintenance, and the preliminary value of purchase. Tesla has manufactured electric powered cars, which declare to have increased acceleration, power and pinnacle speed than a common IC engine/hybrid car. Governments throughout the globe have initiated more than a few schemes and initiatives, which motivate a client to select electric powered cars over traditional vehicles. California ZEV program, which pursuits at having 1.5 million electric powered cars on street via 2025, is one such initiative that promotes electric powered vehicles. Countries like India, China, United Kingdom, Korea, France, Germany and Norway have a number of incentives for customers willing to purchase an electric powered vehicle.

Europe being the fastest growing Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market

Europe is predicted to be the greatest manufacturing hub, and additionally the greatest market for Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging stations. This boom owes to the availability of plausible infrastructures to assist electric powered automobile sales. Electric automobiles are viewed to be a possible choice with the aid of clients whilst buying a vehicle. The income of electric powered cars in the European area have been on the rise. The income is forecasted to increase, thereby opening possibilities for technologies, like wi-fi charging infrastructure for electric powered vehicles. Germany, alongside with the United Kingdom and France, will be the largest market for wi-fi charging due to an aggregate of economies of scale, excessive ranges of income, and being an automobile manufacturing hub. In countries, like Belgium and the United Kingdom, surveys have proven that vans, buses, and taxis are extra in all likelihood to be given wi-fi charging of vehicles, as these unique segments require excessive with charging methods.

Key Development

• February 2019, WiTricity entered into a technological licensing settlement with Yura Corporation, a main South Korea-based car Tier 1 supplier.

• March 2019, Elix introduced the grand opening of its China engineering core placed in Zongshen Power’s cutting-edge campus in Chongqing.

• March 2019, WiTricity set up an improvement group in Switzerland and prolonged its relationship with the University of Auckland. WiTricity’s Switzerland Development Center (SDC) will focus on product R&D and commercialization of wi-fi electric powered automobile charging and supply aid to OEMs and Tier 1s each in the place and globally.

• November 2019, London-based Connected Kerb partnered with Munich-based induction technological know-how expert Magment to supply the first UK instalment of wireless/induction charging throughout a couple of public sites; on-street residential, automobile parks, public provider and taxi ranks. The arrival of this science will lay the basis of a new technology of EV charging, assisting to make EVs on hand to these with disabilities and extra handy for all people.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Power Type

• 3 – <11 KW • 11 – 50 KW • > 50 KW

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by charging Method

• CWPT

• MGWPT

• RIPT

• IPT

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Application

• Home

• Commercial

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Vehicle Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Plug Hybrid Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Charging Type

• Dynamic Wireless Channel

• Stationary Wireless Channel

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market, by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Norway

• Russia

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

ME&A

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of ME&A

South America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Key Players

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• WiTricity Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

• Bombardier

• Evatran Group Inc. (plug less power)

• Fulton Innovation

• Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

• Powermat Technologies Ltd

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volvo Cars

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

