Ventilation Silencer Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | TROX, Systemair, VANEC

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Stavoklima (Czech Republic), STIVI (Tunisia), TROX GmbH (Germany), Systemair (Sweden), Imeksan Hvac Company (Turkey), ALNOR Ventilation Systems (Poland), Merford (Netherlands), VANEC (United States), Maxim Silencers (United States), Äager GmbH (Germany) and IAC Acoustics A/S (Denmark).

What is Ventilation Silencer Market?

Ventilation silencers control airborne noise in ducts and openings in buildings, enclosures or equipment. They are also important in regulating the environment around industrial equipment in closed systems. Different types of silencers are used in ventilation and air-conditioning systems. Cylindrical silencers are generally used as a part of ventilation equipment in combination with axial fans or fitted together with a round duct system. The ventilation silencers are used to suppress noise produced by high velocity gas streams such as steam vents, safety relief valve outlets, and system blow down.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Intake and Discharge Silencers, Duct Silencers, Acoustic Silencer, Others), Application (Ventilator, Blower, Air Conditioning, Automobile, Other), End-Used Industry (Food Industry, Wood Processing Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Power Plant, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for Optimized and Quality Ventilation Silencer

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand from End-Use Industry

Government Regulations Regarding Exhaust Noise Generated By Internal Combustion

Restraints that are major highlights:

Continuous Changes in Environmental Regulations

Opportunities:

Rise in Number of Infrastructure Development Projects

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

