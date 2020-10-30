US Fencing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material, Distribution Channel, and End User.

US Fencing Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX%.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Based on the end user, the residential segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period due to increased residential expansion or renovation and rising construction activities in the residential sector.

On the basis of material, the metal segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to its feature high strength and durability.

In terms of distribution channel, online segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products, and increased usage of the advanced technology.

Major driving factors of the market are increased advancement of technology, rising construction activities in the commercial sector and residential sector, increased government investment for security, rising demand for the ditch, increase innovation, it provides high strength and durability, manufacturers are investing in R&D and deliver advanced products with huge strength and durability, raised expansion of industry, and rising developments of real estate.

Raised economy and increased construction activities in the US, the country is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as per capita income is increased. Enhanced technology provides many distribution networks for the market, stable economy is created great manufacturing environment in the US. The government of US is investing in the development of infrastructure is to boost the fencing market.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Fencing Market are Associated Material LLC, Allied Tube and Conduit, CertainTeed Corp., Jerith Manufacturing Company, Inc., Gregory Industries, Inc., Ameristar Fence Products Inc., Ply Gem Holdings, Inc, Beta Fence NV, Bekaert, Long Fence Company, Inc., and Poly Vinyl Creations.

The Scope of the Report Fencing Market

US Fencing Market, by Material

• Concrete Fencing

• Plastic and Composite Fencing

• Wood Fencing

• Metal Fencing

• Others

US Fencing Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

US Fencing Market, by End User

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

Key Players in US Fencing Market

• Associated Material LLC

• Allied Tube and Conduit

• CertainTeed Corp.

• Jerith Manufacturing Company, Inc.

• Gregory Industries, Inc.

• Ameristar Fence Products Inc.

• Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

• Beta Fence NV

• Bekaert

• Long Fence Company, Inc.

• Poly Vinyl Creations

