Anguilla Electricity Company Limited, Antigua Public Utilities Authority, WEB Aruba, N.V. ELMAR, Barbados Light and Power Company , Bahamas Power and Light , Belize Electricity Limited , Bermuda Electric Light Company Limited , British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation, Caribbean Utilities Company , Emgesa, Public Companies of Medellin, ISAGEN, Gecelca and Pacific Energy Company, National Energy and Light Company, Aqualectra, Dominica Electricity Services , Grenada Electricity Services Limited , Guyana Power & Light Company Inc., Electricity Company of Haiti , Jamaica Public Services Company Ltd , Montserrat Utilities Limited , St Lucia Electricity Services Ltd , St Vincent Electricity Services Ltd. , Fortis TCI, Turks and Caicos Utilities, Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission, Trinity Power Limited

Power Market in CARICOM and Associated Countries – Installed Capacity, Capacity Mix, Renewable Roadmap, Electricity Tariffs and Future Outlook to 2030 is the latest market analysis report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the power market in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and associated countries.

The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the power market in CARICOM and associated countries. The report provides power market scenario and outlook for thirty three countries in the region. Countries include – Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aruba, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Sint Maarten, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia. The report covers present power market scenario, electric system, installed capacity trend by power generating source (2006-2030), installed capacity mix, key renewable policies, opportunities and threats in renewable energy deployment.

The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

The report analyses power market in CARICOM and associated countries. Its scope includes –

– Power market insights in CARICOM and for thirty three countries namely – Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aruba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Sint Maarten, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia.

– Details on current electricity system (generation, transmission and distribution) and players in the value chain.

– Historic information (2006-2018) and forecast (2019-2030) for installed power capacity for the countries.

– Detailed information about the installed power capacity, segmented by thermal (coal, oil and gas), nuclear and renewable (hydro, solar PV, wind, geothermal, and biopower)

– Key policies, regulations and incentive schemes supporting the development of renewable energy for every country.

– Information on future strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

– Opportunities, threats and barriers to support the implementation of the renewable energy for individual country.

– Information on the prevalent power tariffs for countries based on availability of the latest information.

– Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in power sector in CARICOM and associated countries

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in key countries

– Develop strategies based on latest market and policy developments in the sector

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business-development avenues

– Respond to your market structure, strategies and prospects

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Cumulative Installed Capacity in CARICOM to reach 212.7GW by 2030

2.2 Thermal is the Major Source of Electricity in the Region

2.3 Shift in Capacity Mix – Renewables to Lead Future Development

2.4 Renewable Energy Targets Supported by Financial Incentives a Key Driver for Renewable Development

3 Introduction

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 Power Market, CARICOM Countries

4.1 Power Market, CARICOM Countries, Present Scenario

4.1 Power Market, CARICOM Countries, Installed Capacity, 2006-2018

4.1.1 Power Market, CARICOM Countries, Installed Capacity Mix, 2018

4.2 Power Market, CARICOM Countries, Future Outlook

4.2.1 Power Market, CARICOM Countries, Installed Capacity, 2019-2030

4.2.2 Power Market, CARICOM Countries, Installed Capacity Mix, 2018-2030

5 Power Market, Anguilla

5.1 Power Market, Anguilla, Present Scenario

5.2 Power Market, Anguilla, Installed Capacity, 2006-2018

5.2.1 Power Market, Anguilla, Installed Capacity Mix, 2018

5.3 Power Market, Anguilla, Future Outlook

5.3.1 Power Market, Anguilla, Installed Capacity, 2019-2030

5.3.2 Power Market, Anguilla, Installed Capacity Mix, 2018-2030

5.4 Power Market, Anguilla, Renewable Policy and Roadmap

5.4.1 National Energy Policy

5.4.2 Climate Change Plan

5.4.3 Renewable Energy Integration Project

5.4.4 Training to initiate a National Energy Efficiency Strategy

5.4.5 New sustainable energy project

5.5 Opportunities and Threats in Renewable Energy Deployment

5.5.1 Opportunities

5.5.2 Threats

5.6 Power Market, Anguilla, Electricity Tariff by Segment

6 Power Market, Antigua and Barbuda

7 Power Market, Aruba

8 Power Market, Barbados

9 Power Market, Bahamas

10 Power Market, Belize

11 Power Market, Bermuda

12 Power Market, British Virgin Islands

13 Power Market, Cayman Islands

14 Power Market, Colombia

15 Power Market, Costa Rica

16 Power Market, Curacao

17 Power Market, Dominica

18 Power Market, Dominican Republic

19 Power Market, El Salvador

20 Power Market, Guatemala

21 Power Market, Grenada

22 Power Market, Guyana

23 Power Market, Haiti

24 Power Market, Honduras

25 Power Market, Jamaica

26 Power Market, Montserrat

27 Power Market, Mexico

28 Power Market, Nicaragua

29 Power Market, Panama

30 Power Market, Puerto Rico

31 Power Market, St. Kitts and Nevis

32 Power Market, St Lucia

33 Power Market, Sint Maarten

34 Power Market, St. Vincent and Grenadines

35 Power Market, Suriname

36 Power Market, Turks and Caicos

37 Power Market, Trinidad and Tobago

38 Appendix