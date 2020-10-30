Particle Counter Market Research Report by Key Players- Particle Measuring Systems, Beckman Coulter, RION Co. Ltd, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions and Others.

The research reports on Particle Counter Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Particle Counter Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services.

Access FREE Sample Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=873257

The Particle Counters Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 580 Million by 2024 from US$ 340 Million in 2019. This report spread across 198 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 212 Tables and 26 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Particle Counter Market:

Particle Measuring Systems (US)

Beckman Coulter (US)

RION Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US)

TSI (US)

Climet Instruments Company (US)

Met One Instruments Inc. (US)

Particle Plus (US)

Setra Systems (US)

PAMAS (Germany)

Chemtrac (US)

Hal Technology (US)

Konamax (US)

Veltek Associates (US)

PCE Instruments (UK)

GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US)

Extech Instruments (US)

Palas GmbH (Germany)

HYDAC International (Australia)

Fluke Corporation (US)

“The portable particle counters segment accounted for the larger share of the airborne particle counters market, by type, in 2018”

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into portable particle counters, handheld particle counters, remote particle counters, and condensation particle counters. The portable particle counters segment is estimated to command the largest share of the airborne particle counters market in 2018; it is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advantages associated with portable particle counters, such as high sensitivity and flow rate, are driving the demand for portable particle counters.

Get 25% Discount on this research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=873257

“By type, the online/inline particle counters segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018”

Liquid particle counters are further segmented into online/inline particle counters and offline particle counters. Online/inline particle counters commanded the largest share of the liquid particle counters market in 2018; this segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages associated with these devices, such as online sampling and continuous condition monitoring.

“By end user, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018”

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into the life sciences & medical device industry, semiconductor industry, automotive industry, aerospace industry, food & beverage industry, and other end users. In 2018, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure.

Competitive Landscape of Particle Counter Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Share Analysis (2018)

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

Ask Question at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=873257