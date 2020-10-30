Netherlands Retail Banking Market Report- Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Furthermore, the highly debt-averse nature of Dutch consumers ensures low balances outstanding, as they tend to finance most of their purchases using their income and savings, while benefitting from the low lending interest rates in the country. However, a fall in the performance of the countrys exports, coupled with geo-political tensions such as Brexit and the trade war between US & China, are leading to an increase in economic uncertainties and affecting overall economic growth. In addition, with the UK being the most important export destination of the Netherlands, the country might witness a deterioration of their terms of trade with the UK. As a result, we estimate the total of outstanding loan balances to grow at a CAGR of 0.8% over 2019-23.

The countrys deposits market was characterized by record-low interest rates, compelling Dutch consumers to turn to alternatives such as equities and fund shares. The Netherlands household savings rate as a percentage of GDP was substantially low, at 7.87% in 2018, reflecting consumers preference to spend rather than save. As a result, the Dutch retail deposit balances grew at a CAGR of 2.3% during the review period.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the Netherlandslending market, with a focus on the consumer lending segment. The report discusses in detail the credit card, personal, and mortgage loan markets, covering market size, competitors market shares, and survey insights. The report also provides a market overview and insights on the retail deposit segment. In addition, it covers the key digital disruptors in Netherlandretail lending segment.

– The Dutch mortgage loans registered a review period CAGR of 1.1%, the lowest in comparison to other European countries despite the market witnessing high housing prices. The slow growth can be attributed to the buyers using more of their deposits for house purchases, thereby, lowering the need to borrow more.

– The personal loans market recorded a review period CAGR of -2.2%. Despite consistently falling lending interest rates, the overall growth in personal loans was restrained by the debt-averse nature of the Dutch consumers.

– Credit card balances outstanding recorded a CAGR of -5.8% during 2014-18. This can be attributed to consumers preference for making immediate payments.

