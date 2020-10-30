Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Research Report by Key Players- Grifols S.A, Hologic Inc, Abbott Laboratories Inc and Others.

The research reports on Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services.

The Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.This report spread across 215 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 33 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market:

Grifols S.A. (Spain)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US)

Becton Dickinson & Company (US)

Meridian Bioscience (US)

“Assay, kits and reagents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on the product, the market is segmented broadly into assay, kits, and reagents, and systems. The assay, kits, and reagents segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests carried out; the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; the continuous launch of newer, faster, and more reliable POC products; increasing approvals of CLIA-waived tests; accessibility to a wide range of reagents; repeated purchase of reagents; and the increasing use of reagents in therapeutics, basic research, and assay development.

“Infectious disease diagnosis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The INAAT market, by the applications, has been categorized into infectious disease diagnosis, blood screening, and other applications (cancer diagnosis, cancer research, and laboratory research, which encompass cDNA preparation, whole-genome amplification (WGA), single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), and mutation analysis).Infectious disease diagnosis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests carried out and rising prevalence of infectious diseases, among others.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the INAAT market.

By Respondent Type: Supply Side: 80%, Demand Side: 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 57%

By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%, and RoW: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Key Product Launches

4.2 Key Acquisitions

4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

4.4 Key Expansions

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall INAAT market and its sub segments. This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.