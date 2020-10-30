Industrial IoT Market North America – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Country (U.S., and Canada)

Industrial IoT Market North America has been changing the way industrial sector evolved in the last few decades. Industrial internet of things, or in other words known as IIoT, involves the use of the internet of things technologies for enhancing manufacturing as well as the industrial processes. IIoT helps in incorporating machine learning and big data technologies to control the sensor data, communication between machines and automation technologies likely existing in industrial settings for many years.

The overall driving philosophy behind the IIoT working is that smart machines have gradually become better than humans at accurately as well as consistently capturing and communicating real-time data. Having the real-time data enables companies to pick up on various inefficiencies at the correct time and work on the problems sooner thereby saving both time and money for supporting business intelligence efforts.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Driven by the need for intelligent connected devices in industrial as well as commercial applications, the total number of connected IoT devices have grown immensely and crossed the 31 Billion unit Industrial IoT Market North America in 2018 itself. The commercial along with the industrial sector was powered by building automation, industrial automation or lighting, making the forecast for about half of all new connected devices coming between 2018 and 2030.

The IoT is not an extremely recent phenomenon, but things are new when now the working is hand in hand with other transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence or the cloud. The demand for IoT connectivity and smart cities is fuelling the convergence of verticals across industrial IoT, smart cities or buildings, and the connected home. Hardware components have been crucial to the overall acceptance of industrial IoT and thus held one of the largest Industrial IoT Market North America share in North America followed by software and services that hold numerous opportunities in the future as well.

North America has been at the forefront of including and implementing IoT within their industrial, professional and personal infrastructure. There have been numerous changes observed especially in the US when it comes to implementing IoT for various causes that include optimizing work schedule along with getting real-time information about the inventory. Canada has also been implementing changes especially after huge investments being made by the government to boost IoT application in the industrial sector and will likely provide new opportunities in the future as well.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Industrial IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Industrial IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Industrial IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Industrial IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

Industrial IoT Market North America,By Device & Technology

o Sensor

o RFID

o Industrial Robotics

o DCS

o Condition Monitoring

o Smart Meter

o Camera System

o Networking Technology

Industrial IoT Market North America, By Software

o PLM

o MES

o SCADA

Industrial IoT Market North America, By Vertical

o Manufacturing

o Energy

o Oil &Gas

o Metal & Mining

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Transportation

o Agriculture

Key Players operating in the Industrial IoT Market North America:

• AT&T

• Cisco, Inc.

• GE

• IBM

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm

• Accenture

• Amazon

• ARM

• Atos

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Global Industrial IoT Market outlook. It is usually done remaining at par with the technological evolution and developments done in the field of IoT in terms of technology especially across the operating system functionalities being modified as per the IoT device type used by customers. Report segments Global Industrial IoT Market by component, user type, application, and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Global Industrial IoT Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain the market positioning of competitors.

