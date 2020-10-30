Industrial Floor Coating Market Research Report by Key Players- PPG Industries, Inc, AkzoNobel N.V, The Sherwin-Williams Company and Others.

The research reports on Industrial Floor Coating Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Industrial Floor Coating Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services.

The Global Industrial Floor Coating Market size is projected to grow from US$ 5.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 6.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024. The global industrial floor coating industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing industrial construction worldwide.

Top Companies profiled in the Industrial Floor Coating Market:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

RPM International Inc. (US)

Growth of concrete segment in the industrial floor coating industry is primarily attributed to various factors, such as its low cost, superior durability, and tensile strength. Coatings protect concrete floors from degradation due to contamination and also prevent the growth of microbes on the floor surfaces. It also provides concrete flooring with excellent chemical resistance, ease of maintenance, enhanced aesthetic appeal, and superior structural performance.

Floors in the food processing sectors are exposed to food by-products, such as sugar solution, hot oils, fats, and natural food acids which can cause damage to the flooring because of their corrosive nature. It can infiltrate uncoated concrete floors, resulting in bacterial growth, ultimately degrading the quality and purity of processed food.

