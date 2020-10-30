Increasing Demand for Sand Blasting Machine to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

Global (Sand Blasting Machine Market) Market: Introduction

Sand blasting is like spraying paint on a metal surface, in place of paint here sand is used along with compressed air combined together blown on a metal and non-metal surface with high pressure to remove metal oxide, charcoal black contamination etc., as it is performed in a stand-alone unit. To clean the metal and nonmetal surface outermost part from rust, dirt sand blasting is used, the machine relies on venture effect to suck the grit from the tank. Sand blasting used as recycled during the pretreatment of electroplating, coating, paint spraying in order to achieve the adhesion and to attain anti-corrosion ability. Abrasive Media for sand blasting machine are Acrylic, glass beads, aluminum oxide, Corn Cob grit, silicon carbide grit, walnut shells.

The growing propensity of using advanced technology in robotic sandblasting has been increasingly implemented and also adopted in domestic, industrial applications where high complexity is found. Robotic sandblasting is going to surge the demand in the modern industrial applications highly in marine, petrochemical and building and construction. Extensive use of sandblasting machines across various industries owing to its unique features such as automatic recovery, automatic data collection, automated blast control, automated media flow control are the key features of the sand blasting machines. Tumble blasters which is a semi-automated blaster which is enclosed tumble blasting, capacity weights from bench model to extra-large model capacity up to 150 lbs. Portable sand blasters available by range 40liters-140liters for dry media end-use applications. Portable sand blasting machines are most versatile and valuable can perform all types of dry blast in automotive, building & construction, marine applications. Heavy duty sand blasting machine which are pressure blast machines used for high end applications such as oil & gas pipelines, automotive chassis, heavy equipment fabrication, etc. Various ways of sand blasting techniques are performed either in the indoor or enclosed cabinet or outdoor.

Global Sand Blasting Machine Market: Segmentation

Sand blasting machine market is segmented as follows

By product the market is segmented as

Mini sand blasting machines

Portable sand blasting machines

Bulk sand blasting machines

By End-Use the market is segments as

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Others

Global Sand Blasting Machine Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The rising demand for robotic blasting as well as growing usage of sand blasting industrial applications highly in marine, petrochemical, building & construction demanding for specialty equipment have been perceived as the drivers of the sand blasting machine market. High adoption of automation controlled blasting in industries has seen, which drives the growth. Sand blasting machines are standalone unit’s huge requirement in industrial applications in shipyard, marine, pipeline are going to boost the sand blasting machines market growth. Mini sand blasting and portable sand blasting machine have witnessed an upsurge in growth in the application segment as these machines are inherently portable easy to carry to the remote locations.

Sand blasting machine uses sand and compressed air both together produces silica dust. The pressurized air is first compressed and released with sand and the resulting produces silica dust. Inhaling the silica dust is very dangerous for it can cause Silicosis disease which is the one of the major restraint for the market.

Global Sand Blasting Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The regional coverage of sand blasting machine market which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and, MEA. Asia-pacific dominates the sand blasting machines market. Increasing industries in developing countries like India, China are expected to boost the sand blasting machine market. Even though the average selling price is low but with the high volume and sizable demand from industries may impact the market in APAC. Europe holds the prominent market share in terms of value and volume and followed and North America holds the significant market share in the coming near future, followed by Latin America and MEA.

Global Sand Blasting Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include, Airblast B.V., Burwell Technologies, Graco Inc., Kramer Industries, Empire Abrasive Equipment, Medica Pro., Mod-U-Blast, Norton Sandblasting Equipment, Quill Falcon, SandBot, Sinto Group, Torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, Tip Plus Corp, Clemco Industries Corp.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.