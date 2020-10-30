Global Wireline Services Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Service, Well Type, Application, Sector, and Region

Global Wireline Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8 % during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Wireline services provide the information required to evaluate subsurface rocks formation & aquifers to plan and monitor well construction and evaluate well production. Wireline offers both open-hole and cased-hole services including wireline perforation. The global demand for oil and gas is increasing at a significant rate. Like the consumption of oil, also there has been a significant increase in the consumption of natural gas in current years. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years and will subsequently result in an increase in the numerous oil and gas wells drilled. Therefore, wireline services play a key role in determining the rate of success of exploration activities and account for a remarkable share in the overall costs of any typical hydrocarbon exploration project. Furthermore, it’s also used in exploration of mineral formation, archeological structures and to find water bodies that are in the subsurface of the earth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drivers & Restraints:

Wireline services generally denote a cabling technology used in the oil and gas industry for well intervention, logging, pipe recovery and completion. These services involve less labor and consume less time providing petro physical data that are further helpful for controlling the process parameters. Also, technological advancement is the key factor answerable for exploration and production processes in the oil & gas industries. The industry has observed rapid changes in technology, particularly with regard to greater recovery from oil and gas reservoirs. Such improvements also cover well intervention activities, for example, Well-SENSE Technology has already added a breakthrough to its proprietary FibreLine Intervention (FLI) technology, a compact and profitable system that is used for the collection of sound data. Such improvements in well intervention techniques will help decrease production costs and risks. Additionally, constant growth in production exploration and completion activities to meet the rising demand for wireline services are factors contributing to the global market growth. Also, the wireline services market is expected to witness substantial growth in developing oil-producing regions, mostly Africa and the Pacific Ocean, which have huge unexplored reserves of oil & gas. The untouched oil reserves in these regions offer lucrative opportunities for the players functioning in the wireline services market.

On the other hand, stringent environmental rules & regulations, and the decrease in crude oil prices are the key restraining factors for the growth of the wireline services market. Also, political uncertainty in major oil-producing countries, for example, Russia, Venezuela, and Iran, is increasing the concern of oil and gas companies, which are now cautious of inducing fresh capital to grow their production capacity. Hence, the delay in expansion plans will remain to hamper the growth of the wireline services industry in the future.

Market Segmentation:

The global wireline services market can be segmented by service, well type, application, sector, and region.

According to the application, the wireline intervention segment expected to hold the market share of XX% of the global market during the estimated period. Wireline intervention is carried out on an oil or gas well to lengthen its products and provide access to stranded or additional hydrocarbon reserves. Oilfield operators are more concentrated on improving production from current wells, than investing in green-field operations which led to high growth for wireline intervention services than for wireline logging and completion services.

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in the wireline services industry in the historical period, because of the presence of numerous major oilfield service companies, like Baker Hughes, a GE company and Halliburton Energy Services Inc., in the region. As well, the commercial exploration of shale gas in the U.S. is expected to support the growth of the wireline services market for North America throughout the estimated period.

Recent Development:

Trump administration released a plan in April 2019 to open over one million acres of private and public land in California. The lands will be used for fracking and oil drilling. This initiative is expected to propel the wirelines services market.

In May 2019, BASF, a German chemical company with its rival DEA, merged a deal to form the largest self-regulating gas and oil company in Europe. This is expected to increase the number of oil and gas exploration activities in and around Europe, and in turn, will support the wireline services market to grow.

In April 2019, Halliburton, an American multinational corporation, launched their new product called Elect frac sleeve. The product allows unlimited stage count in multistage fracturing operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wireline Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Wireline Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Wireline Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wireline Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Wireline Services Market

Wireline Services Market, By Service

• Electric Line

• Stick Line

Wireline Services Market, By Well Type

• Open Hole

• Cased Hole

Wireline Services Market, By Application

• Wire line Logging

• Wire line Intervention

• Wire line Completion

Wireline Services Market, By Sector

• On Shore

• Off Shore

Wireline Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Wireline Services Market

• Schlumberger

• Halliburton

• Baker Hughes

• Weatherford

• Weir Oil & Gas

• Abbot Group

• Acteon

• Aibel

• Aker Solutions

• Amec Foster Wheele

• Superior Energy Services, Inc.

• Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

• C&J Energy Services Ltd.

• Expro International Group Holding Ltd.

• Archer Limited

• National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

• Basic Energy Services, Inc.

• Oilserv

• FMC Technologies, Inc.

• Allied-Horizontal Wireline Services LLC.

• Wireline Engineering Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: wireline services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global wireline services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global wireline services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America wireline services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe wireline services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific wireline services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America wireline services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue wireline services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global wireline services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global wireline services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global wireline services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

