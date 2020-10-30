Global Water Heater Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Geography.

Global water heater market was valued US$ 32.02Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 50.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.74 % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Water Heater Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22692

A water heater is also called as geyser. It is a heating device that uses energy from various external sources and transfers it to heat the water. Water heater are available in various types such as gas-based water heater, instant water heaters, storage water heaters, and solar water heater.

Growingdisposable income of the consumers coupled with improved lifestyle is boosting the water heater market. Growing concern among consumers regarding natural resources and energy is inspiring the consumers to shift toward energy-efficient water heating system are driving the global water heater market growth.

Upsurge in electricity prices, and technical issues related with electric water heaters are expected to limiting the growth of the global water heater market

The residential segment is expected to hold significant growth in the water heater market. The consumers are focusing to selection of a proper water heater. Availability of fuel types, fuel cost and efficiency of the system, storage and distribution temperature, installation and maintenance cost, and safety of the use are some factors which are driving the demand for water heater.Increasing standard of living and growing consumer awareness relating to heater benefits may drive the global market growth substantially. Technical advancements and innovations are making support for efficient & low-cost water heaters, and positively impacting on the growth of water heater market.

Solar water heatersegment is expected to dominate the growth in the global water heater market. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for energy-efficient water heaters system and solar power is best solution, which uniquely capable of generating clean energy at low cost. Growing awareness of the benefits to energy conservation by solar power is driving the water heater market.

North America is estimated to dominate the growth in the global water heater market. Growing demand for energy efficient systems coupled with new technical advancement to reduce the environment concerns will boost the water heater market growth in this region. Growing focus toward the tourism and hospitality industries is booming the water heater market growth in this region.

Key profiled and analysed in the reports includes in the global water heater market such as Rinnai Corp, Heat Transfer Products Inc., Bradford White Corp., Noritz Corp., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Haier Water Heater Co. Ltd., and Ariston Thermo SPA. Rheem Manufacturing Co., Siemens AG, A. O. Smith Corp., GE Co., Bajaj Electricals Ltd.,Viessmann, Rheem manufacturing, Bradford White, Wagner Solar, Linuo Ritter, Bosch, Racold, V Guard Industries, Rinnai, Himin Solar Energy and Chromagen, Notable industry players include Sun Tank, Alternate Energy Technologies.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global water heater market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Water Heater Market

Global Water Heater Market, By Type

• Gas

• Storage

• Solar

Global Water Heater Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Water Heater Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Water Heater Market

• Rinnai Corp

• Heat Transfer Products Inc.

• Bradford White Corp.

• Noritz Corp.

• Crompton Greaves Ltd.

• Haier Water Heater Co. Ltd.

• Ariston Thermo SPA.

• Rheem Manufacturing Co.

• Siemens AG

• O. Smith Corp.

• GE Co.

• Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

• Viessmann

• Rheem manufacturing

• Bradford White

• Wagner Solar

• Linuo Ritter

• Bosch

• Racold

• V Guard Industries

• Himin Solar Energy

• Chromagen

• Sun Tank

• Alternate Energy Technologies.

Global Water Heater Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22692

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com