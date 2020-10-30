Global Variable Speed Generator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Generator, Technology, Power Rating, Prime Mover ,End User and Geography.

Global Variable Speed Generator Market was valued at US$ 6.07 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 10.93 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.63 % during a forecast period.

Global Variable Speed Generator Market, By GeographyVariable speed generators are electronic devices proficient of offering the power source energy to change at optimal speeds. Its application in alternative energy producing systems can be used to improve its capacity.

A growing emphasis on alternative energy production, rising government mandates over energy efficiency, and rapid industrialization and urbanization are expected to boost the global variable speed generator market during the forecast period. Additionally, robust development in HVAC systems, an increasing need for renovation, modernization, and updating of outdated power infrastructure are the opportunities in the global variable speed generator market. Furthermore, disinclination to spend on distributed generation is limiting the market growth. An increasing number of applications in hybrid energy systems which can increase energy savings of industries can portend well for the market. Up gradation of power grids by replacing heirloom equipment in the face of the development of smart cities is expected to open up new opportunities for the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global variable speed generator market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global variable speed generator market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Power electronics based variable speed generator is expected to share a significant share in the global variable speed generator market. These variable speed generators are widely used in wind turbine applications. These generators are ideal for alternate energy systems, similar wind turbines, where the power source is not continuous. The wind turbine or other sources can be adjusted for maximum energy capture and is not restricted by a narrow generator speed range.

Internal Combustion Engine is expected to share significant growth in the global variable speed generator market. For making an energy system a common DC bus is an appropriate choice. With the adoption of DC bus, many energy sources and storage systems can be simply coupled in parallel and an electronic DC/AC converter can provender the AC grid in optimum conditions. In such a system an internal-combustion engine is used as an energy source and it does not have to run at a speed synchronized with the AC grid frequency. The growing implementation of variable speed generators in aerospace and marine applications is expected to drive the market

Geographically, the Asia Pacific is expected to witnessing major share in the global variable speed generator market. The growth can be attributed to growing consumption of energy followed by an upsurge in investments in renewable energy, rapid growth of data centers, IT hubs and commercial sectors such as malls and hospitals are driving the variable speed generator market in this region.

The Scope of the Report Global Variable Speed Generator Market

Global Variable Speed Generator Market, By Generator

• Variable Speed-Self Excited Induction Generator (SEIG)

• Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG)

• Wound Rotor Induction Generator (WRIG)

• Permanent Magnet Synchronous Generator (PMSG)

Global Variable Speed Generator Market, By Technology

• Power Electronics Based Variable Speed Generator

• Mechanical Variable Speed Generator

Global Variable Speed Generator Market, By Power Rating

• Up To 100 kVA

• 100 kVA–1 MVA

• 1–25 MVA

• Above 25 MVA

Global Variable Speed Generator Market, By Prime Mover

• Wind Turbine

• Hydro Turbine

• Steam and Gas Turbine

• Internal Combustion Engine

Global Variable Speed Generator Market, By End User

• Renewable Power Generation

• Hydroelectric Power Generation

• Marine and Shipbuilding

• Oil & Gas and Mining

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

Global Variable Speed Generator Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• General Electric Company.

• Innovus Power Inc.

• Cummins Inc.

• Himoinsa.

• WhisperPower B. V.

• Yanmar Co., Ltd.

• Generac Holdings Inc.

• Rolls-Royce Holding PLC.

• Wartsila Oyj Abp.

• Siemens

• Rolls Royce

• Wartsila

• Ausonia

• Atlas Copco

• Fischer Panda

• Whisper Power B.V.

