Global Travel Bag Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product Type, End-user, and Region.

Global Travel Bag Market was valued at US$ 37.1 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 65.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Travel Bag Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Travel Bag Market.

On the basis of material type, a soft-sided travel bag is anticipated to hold the largest share in the travel bag market during the forecast period. Hard-sided travel bag segment is projected to drive the global travel bag market growth during the forecast period due to light in weight. Based on luggage type, backpack segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the travel bag market during the forecast period due to the fact that they are relatively easier to carry. In terms of the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to hold the largest share in the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of e-commerce websites among consumers. Increasing consumer preference to purchase travel bags online, which is also expected to boost the global travel bag market during the forecast period.

Growing tourism across the globe, which is propelling the travel bag market growth in a positive way.

The rise in urbanization around globally is expected to fuel the travel bag market growth in the forecast period. An increasing number of passengers coupled with the growing popularity of e-commerce websites across the globe, which is also expected to boost the travel bag market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the rise in population coupled with increased disposable incomes of consumers across the globe is estimated to surge the global travel bag market growth in the near future. A growing number of air-travelers and rise in development in product design are anticipated to fuel the travel bag market growth in a positive way. Availability of travel bags in various shapes and colors are driving the travel bag market growth across the globe.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is estimated to fuel the travel bag market growth in the forecast period owing to growing urbanization and population in developing countries of this region such as India and China. In addition, increasing the spending power of the middle-class population and changing living standards of the consumers in these countries are also expected to surge the global travel bag market growth in a positive way. North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the large consumer base and developed economy in this region. The US is projected to drive the travel bag market growth in this region during the forecast period as a rising in innovation in designs of travel bags. High-end designer bags are trending in this country.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Report Travel Bag Market

Global Travel Bag Market, by Material Type

• Hard Side

• Soft Side

• Hybrid

Global Travel Bag Market, by Luggage Type

• Duffle

• Trolley

• Backpacks

Global Travel Bag Market, by Price Range

• Premium

• Medium Range

• Low Range

Global Travel Bag Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Conventional Store

• Online

• Others

Global Travel Bag Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Travel Bag Market

• Delsey

• Antler

• Hermes

• Crown

• Samsonite

• Osprey

• VF Corporation

• Victorinox

• Traveler’s Choice

• Lowe Alpine

• Deuter

• Standard Luggage Co

• Timbuk2

• Herschel Supply

• Rimowa

• Louis Vuitton

• HIDEO WAKAMATSU

• ACE

• VIP Industries

• TGHI, Inc.

• Luggage Company

• LVMH Group

• Travelpro Products, Inc.

• Rimowa GmbH

• Kering SA

