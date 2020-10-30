Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 2.4 Bn.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market

Transcranial magnetic stimulation i.e. TMS is a magnetic process used to stimulate small areas of the brain.

Various medical factors are influencing the growth of the market for the transcranial magnetic stimulator. Neurological disorders are the prominent cause of disability and death across the world currently. The upsurge in the patient suffering from Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebrovascular, Epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s, offer ample growth opportunities for the TMS market globally. The MMR report analyzes factors affecting the TMS market from both demand and supply side and further estimates market dynamics affecting the market during 2019-2027 i.e., drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

In 2018, as per the ScienceDirect report, 5.8 million individuals in the United States were suffering from AD (Alzheimer’s disease). Also, in the United States, as per study is found that every 65 seconds, somebody is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. As stated by the World Health Organization, in Europe proximate 10 million people are affected by dementia. The number of people suffering from dementia is likely to upsurge from 50 million in 2018 to 152 million by 2050. So, the growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease along with dementia is likely to help TMS market growth.

North America transcranial magnetic stimulators market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.20% during the forecast period. Major demographic trends like growing geriatric population will prove helpful for industry growth. The ageing population base is inclined to chronic neurological disease that elevates the demand for TMS systems. Moreover, the positive regulatory situation for the market will activate the regional transcranial magnetic stimulators market growth.

The MMR report covers the segments in the transcranial magnetic stimulation market such as type and application. Based on type, deep transcranial magnetic stimulator (dTMS) segment dominated the transcranial magnetic stimulation market, with market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.29%. The dTMS is a process that uses magnetic fields created by a coil placed on the scalp. It also permits non-invasive treatment of the area of the deep brain for those suffering from neurological disorders, like depression.

By application, the depression segment is dominating the TMS market and valued around US$ XX Mn in 2019. As per the World Health Organization, in 2018, over half of the population diagnosed with depression is getting treatment, like therapies and medication. Also, according to MHA (Mental Health America), around half of the US population has a mental health condition, like MDD (Major Depressive Disorder). Hence, a high incidence of depression globally can attribute to the major market share of the segment.

In recent years, major players in the transcranial magnetic stimulators market have taken various strategic measures, such as partnerships and facility expansions. In Sept 2017, eNeura Company received FDA support for eNeura spring transcranial magnetic stimulators, which is designed for the prophylactic and important treatment of migraine.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market, by Type

• Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (dTMS)

• Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (rTMS)

• Others

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market, by Application

• Alzheimer’s Disease

• Depression

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Epilepsy

• Others

Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in the Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market

• Axilum Robotics

• Mastigm

• Nexstim plc

• Neuronetics, Inc.

• Brainsway Ltd.

• TMS Neuro Solutions

• Yiruide

• Neurosoft

• eNeura

• MagVenture

• Remed

• Dr. Langer Medical

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

