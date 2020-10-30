Global Tea Premixes Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Form, Nature, Flavor, Type, Sales Channel, and Region.

Global Tea Premixes Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ 98.1 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Instant tea premixes are simply prepared drinks in powdered form, which are mixed with milk or water to enhance the overall metabolism, develop functionality, and provide long-term hydration. These premixes usually exist in the form of paste, powder, and granules, which contain edible acids, vegetable extracts, vitamins, aromatizing agents, and fruit powders. They are available in various types, like sugar-based and sugar-free beverages. Similarly, on account of longer shelf life and low-cost, the instant tea premixes are in vast demand across the globe and are expected to witness substantial growth primarily in emerging economies in the forecast period (2019-2027).

Consumers refer to instant tea premixes for the convenience of consumption and the health-benefiting potential of instant herbal tea. Also, continuing developments in standardization and evaluation methods, ease & convenience of consumption obtain by instant tea premixes, growing consumer inclination for a homelike cup of tea while traveling are the key factors expected to influence developing trends in the instant tea premixes market in the future. Pouch packaging and the other forms of packaging, such as sachet-in-a-cup is expected to emerge as one of the newest growth forecasts in the instant tea premixes market, the rise of which is mainly attributed to this trend. For example, in Dec 2018, Nestlé India declared that it has launched its new products in the instant tea premixes category named EVERYDAY Chai Life, in India. The new product range consists of instant tea premixes in several flavors, like saffron & cardamom, ginger, desi masala, and lemongrass, to offer consumers a premium, immersive experience. The company also declared that its new instant tea premix products will be available in convenient and easy-to-carry sachet and sachet-in-a-cup formats.

The rise in anxieties related to obesity is the key factor that drives the growth of the global instant tea premix market. One of the most usually used instant tea premixes is green tea, which offers numerous health benefits, for example, well-organized glucose regulation and weight loss. Also, the increase in demand for ready-mixed drinks results in the rapid adoption of instant tea premixes, mainly in the corporate sector, which fuels the growth of the instant tea premix market. Moreover, fluctuations in the lifestyle of consumers have considerably enhanced the food habits, so leading to escalating demand for instant tea premixes across the globe, which is expected to boost the growth of the instant tea premix market. Moreover, the rise in acceptance of instant caffeinated drinks particularly in developed countries, such as Canada and the U.S., and growth in disposable incomes in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to force the growth the instant tea premix market.

Modernizations in marketing strategies are expected to promote the instant tea premixes market in the future. Also, enhanced access to products through retail websites and substantial efforts by market players in consolidating retail chains, particularly in the developing markets are expected to deliver productive opportunities for the instant tea premixes market.

On the other hand, numerous players have adopted a marginal pricing strategy, which is expected to hinder the global instant tea premixes market growth. Lack of awareness among the people in developing economies about instant tea premixes is further expected to obstruct the instant tea premixes market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Tea Premixes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Tea Premixes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Tea Premixes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tea Premixes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Tea Premixes Market

Global Tea Premixes Market, By Form

• Powder

• Paste

• Granules

Global Tea Premixes Market, By Nature

• Organic Tea Premixes

• Conventional Tea Premixes

Global Tea Premixes Market, By Flavor

• Ginger

• Lemon Grass

• Elaichi

• Masala

• Cardamon

• Regular

• Combo

Global Tea Premixes Market, By Type

• No Sugar Tea Premixes

• With Sugar Tea Premixes

Global Tea Premixes Market, By Sales Channel

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Convenience Store

• Drug Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Traditional Grocery Store

• Online Stores

Global Tea Premixes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Tea Premixes Market

• The Unilever Group

• Tata Global Beverages Limited

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

• Wagh Bakri Tea Group

• Ito En Ltd

• Starbucks Corp.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Monster Beverage Company

• Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

• Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd

• The Republic of Tea Inc.

• Vending Updates India Pvt. Ltd.

• Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

• C. B. Shah & Co. (Tweak)

• Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

• Hindustan Unilever Limited

• Octavius Emporium

• Nestlé S.A.

• Cafe Desire

• Keurig Dr Pepper

• TE-A-ME Teas

• Society Tea

