Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Growing awareness among cigarette smokers about the health disadvantages of smoking such as lung cancer, cardiac diseases, and other respiratory problems, has forced the global market. Initiatives assisted by governments to make awareness concerning the harmful effects of smoking with the help of information brochures, warning labels, discouraging imagery on cigarette packages, television ads, and newspapers are also driving the growth of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

There are also some non-government organizations functioning to help and educate people to stop smoking and are frequently involved in reducing the number of customers. This will allow the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market to increase in the future. Moreover, the availability of a large range of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products through retail & online selling platforms is also fueling the growth . Nevertheless, less consciousness about smoking cessation products in emerging economies is hindering the growth of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

According to the product type, the e-cigarettes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% throughout the forecasted period and this is due to e-cigarettes’ capacity to replicate the same sensation as smoking a conventional cigarette while reducing the health risks related with the latter. The increasing acceptance of e-cigarettes is on account of the obtainability of a variation of flavors and nicotine concentrations.

Region-wise, the North Americas is leading the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market with its innovations in smoking cessation products, and account for about 45% of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest growth rate throughout the forecast period thanks to high tobacco consumption in this region, in addition to rising disposable income.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market

By Product Type

• Products (with Nicotine)

o OTC Products

 E-cigarettes

 Nicotine Gums (NRT)

 Nicotine Patches (NRT)

 Nicotine Lozenges (NRT)

 Nicotine Tablets (NRT)

o Prescription Products

 Nicotine Sprays (NRT)

 Nicotine Inhalers (NRT)

• Products (without Nicotine)

o Prescription Products

 Zyban

 Chantix

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

• Cipla Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

• ITC Ltd.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

• Alkalon A/S

• 22nd Century Group, Inc.

• Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

• JUUL Labs, Inc.

