Global Smart Diaper Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by End-users, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Smart Diaper Market size was valued US$ 8.3 Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Market Overview:

The introduction of smart wearable’s is energetic manufacturers of diapers industry to focus on developing diapers integrated with sensors, which will allow the caregivers to take effective care of the babies and old people. Over a years, smart diapers may help record and identify certain health problems, like signs of incontinence or constipation. The new sensor may be particularly useful for nurses working in newborn units and caring for multiple babies at a time.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the smart diaper market. The growth of smart diapers is driven by factors such as the rising awareness of hygiene and adult incontinence. Smart diapers can help to reduce episodes of pressure sores, skin breakdown, and other health conditions, so underpinning the growth avenues during the forecast period. While nearby 92% of babies were toilet trained by 18 months of age in 1957, only 65% of babies were toilet trained by the age of 36 months in 2018. Hence, parents depend more on diapers, which will help in the market’s growth throughout the forecast period. However, limited product awareness and high price is the major restraint factors in the global smart diaper market.

Market Trends:

The MMR report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the smart diaper market over the forecast period. Major trend in the smart diapers market is technology enhancement. Procter & Gamble (P&G) are trying to find the “pee points” in both girls and boys diapers to improve absorbency. The companies are also trying to come up with zero leakage and ultimate comfort.

The latest trend in the market for smart diapers is diaper alert with smartphone apps that alert parents when their children wet the diaper. The concept of tracking an individual’s health over smart diapers has started to be exploited commercially. Smart adult diapers expose problems like prolonged dehydration, urinary tract infection, and developing kidney problems.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the smart diaper market such as end-user and distribution channels. Based on end-users, the children segment is accounted for the largest market share of more than 55.3% in 2019. Children’s health is the most needed aspect that needs to be taken care of. Therefore, smart diapers with upcoming technologies like Alert Plus are used by many companies. Smart Pee is one of the sensors with special processes that are used in baby’s diapers for prior awareness, which monitors real-time humidity and temperature.

Smart Diaper Market in North America:

North America plays an important role in the smart diaper market followed by Europe, with market size of US$ XX Mn in 2018 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. The market growth in these regions is accredited to the presence of a large number of nuclear families and a preference for advanced technology when it comes to health.

Smart Diaper Market in APAC:

According to China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission, the nation is expected to witness 17-20 million births annually until 2020. Henceforth, the growing consumption of baby care products is expected to present growth opportunities for smart diapers in China.

Pampers is the latest company to jump into trendy, wearable devices with a new “connected care system”.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Smart Diaper Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, and revenue.

Pamper is the major player in the market for diapers. Pampers is coming out with Lumi, an all-in-one system that comprises a diaper sensor, an app for parent smartphone, and a Logitech video monitor so the parent can track baby’s activity.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Diaper Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Diaper Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Smart Diaper Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Diaper Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Smart Diaper Market

Global Smart Diaper Market, by End-users

• Children

• Adult and Elderly

Global Smart Diaper Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Smart Diaper Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Smart Diaper Market

• Opro9

• SINOPULSAR

• Alphabet’s Verily

• Indiegogo

• Pixie Scientific

• Monit Corp.

• ElderSens

• Simativa

• Smartipants

• Abena Nova

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Enka Hygiene

• Pampers

