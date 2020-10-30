Global Silicon Wafer Market : Forecasting and Analysis (2019-2026) by Type, application, key players and Region

The silicon wafer market size is expected to grow from USD xx Bn in 2019 to USD xx Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits which are used in computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

The silicon wafer technology were primarily driven by the microelectronics industry and applications in photovoltaic (PV) .In the first part, we review the historical development of semiconductor silicon wafer technology and highlight recent technical advances in bulk crystal growth and wafering technologies, including the development of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technologies and ultrathin wafers. High Barriers to Entry, Strict Environmental Regulations, High Cost, and Environmental Hazards are considered to be the major restraints to global silicon wafer market in given forecast period.

The global silicon wafers market is segmented on the basis of size, type, and application. The global silicon wafers market is segmented into 150 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm, and 450 mm, based on size. The segment of 300 mm is estimated to garner the biggest market share during the forecast period. Many companies are extensively investing in 300 mm and larger sized wafers owing to the low cost of production per unit area.

North America is expected to have a Substantial Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Share. The major factors driving the demand for the semiconductor industry is growing adoption of smart devices and growing popularity of industrial automations. In addition, rising disposable income coupled with improvement in the standard of living will further propel the demand for silicon wafers over the forecast period.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share in 2018. Asia Pacific is followed by North America in terms of growth rate, which is majorly due to enhanced use of silicon wafers for manufacturing solar cells. The accelerating need for reliable, clean and safe energy source in countries such as the U.S. and Canada are likely to increase the demand for solar cell, resulting in growth of the market for silicon wafers as well.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global silicon wafer Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global silicon wafer Market

scope of Global silicon wafer market

 Global silicon wafer market application

o Consumer electronic

o Telecommunication

o Automotive

o Other Applications

 Global silicon wafer market by product

o Memory

o analog

o Logic/MPU

o Others

 Global silicon wafer market by region

• Asia-Pacific

o China,

o Southeast Asia,

o India, Japan,

o Korea,

o Western Asia],

• Europe

o Germany,

o UK,

o France,

o Italy,

o Russia,

o Spain,

o Netherlands,

o Turkey,

o Switzerland

• North America

o United States,

o Canada,

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC,

o North Africa,

o South Africa

• South America

o Brazil,

o Argentina,

o Columbia,

o Chile,

o Peru

Global silicon wafer market by key players

• Advantec Co. Ltd.

• Kinik Company

• KST World Corp.

• Mimasu Semiconductor Industry Co. Ltd.

• MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation

• NanoSilicon, Inc.

• Noel Technologies, Inc.

• North East Silicon Technologies, Inc.

• Optim Wafer Services

• Phoenix Silicon International Corporation

• Pure Wafer PLC

• Rokko Electronics Co. Ltd.

• RS Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Scientech Corporation

• Shinryo Corporation

• Si Wave Corporation

• Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.

• Silicon, Inc.

• Sumco Corporation

• West European Silicon Technologies B.V.

