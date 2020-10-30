Global Shampoo Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Type and By Region.

Global Shampoo Market was valued US$28.62 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The shampoo is a hair care product, typically in the form of a viscous liquid, which is used for cleaning hairs. The primary aim of shampoo is to remove the unwanted build-up in the hairs without striping out much sebum as to make hairs manageable. Mostly, shampoo is prepared by coupling a surfactant, like sodium lauryl sulfate or sodium laureth sulfate, with a co-surfactant such as cocamidopropyl betaine in water. Specialty shampoo is also available for people suffering from dandruff, color treated hair, gluten or wheat allergies and also an interest in using all natural products.

The major factors such as removal of dandruff, prevent hair fall, oily hair, dryness of hair and itchiness and many others are responsible for the growth Shampoo market. Increasing awareness about hair care, changing lifestyle and urbanization along with increasing environmental pollution further accelerates the shampoo market. Lunching of innovative products such as herbal shampoos along with employing aggressive marketing techniques will fuel the growth of the shampoo market. Trend of using different types of shampoos for different hair disorder issues will impel the growth shampoo market. Pet shampoos which include medications or treatments that control parasites are gaining popularity in the shampoo market.

Global Shampoo market is segmented by product, by distribution channel and by region. The product segment of shampoo market comprises 2-in-1 shampoo, anti-dandruff, kids shampoo, medicated shampoo, other shampoo. Based on distribution channel, shampoo market is segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retail and other. Regionally, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America.

Cosmetic shampoo segment holds XX% market share of shampoo market. Cosmetic segments exhibit the growth at XX% CAGR during the forecast period. High spending ability of consumers further fuels the growth to cosmetic shampoo market.

Super market segment holds XX% market share of shampoo market while online distribution segment is growing at XX% CAGR due to digitalization and attractive discount offered. Convenience of online shopping, Purchasing comfort, time saving, money saving are lucrative factor which propel the growth of online Shampoo market.

Asia-Pacific holds the XX% share in global Shampoo market. High-value growth rate is attributed to the high disposable income, increasing preference for foreign brands among working men and women in Asia demanding premium Shampoo, which drives the shampoo market. Europe is the region with the second largest market for shampoo. Growing demand for natural and botanical ingredients is driving the growth of shampoo market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Shampoo Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Shampoo Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Shampoo Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Shampoo Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Shampoo Market

Global Shampoo Market By Product Type:

• 2-in-1 Shampoo

• Anti-Dandruff

• Kids Shampoo

• Medicated Shampoo

• Other Shampoo

Global Shampoo Market By Distribution Channel Type:

• Convenience Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Retail

• Other

Global Shampoo Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global Shampoo Market:

• The Unilever Group

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• Kimberly Clark Corporation

• Kao Corporation

• Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

• Amway Corporation

• Shiseido Company Limited

• The Detox Market Inc

• Head & Shoulders

• Pantene

• CLEAR

• VS

• L’Oreal

• Dove

• Rejoice

• Schwarzkopf

• LUX

• Aquair

• Syoss

• SLEK

• Lovefun

• Hazeline

• CLATROL

• Kerastase

