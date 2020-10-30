Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global semiconductor stepper systems market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a significant CAGR during forecast period.



Market Definition

A stepper is a device, which operates approximately similar to a photographic enlarger or slide projector and is used in the manufacturing process of integrated circuits (ICs). Steppers are most important aspect of the complex process such as photolithography.

Market Dynamics

A rising adoption of steppers in photolithography process to create number of microscopic circuit elements on the surface of silicon chips is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Additionally, rising adoption of these silicon chips in applications such as ICs for memory chips, computer processors and various other electronic devices is further impelling the growth of market. Growing market for semiconductor manufacturing and electronics industry, rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, increasing demand for memory and logic IC’s and growing adoption of device such as mobile phones, laptops, computers and memory devices are expected to improve growth of market during forecast period.

However, high cost of semiconductor stepper system is major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market.

Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast. A rising advancements in MEMS technology and surge in the adoption of MEMS technology in wide variety of industrial applications such as in consumer electronics, automotive, defense and medical industries is attributed to the growth of market. An increasing inclination towards vehicle automation, for instance, in-car navigation system, anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and infotainment systems, is making more demand of MEMS sensors in various automotive applications, which is ultimately propelling the growth of semiconductor stepper systems market.

Alternatively, advanced packaging segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Advanced packaging is a standard grouping of various different techniques such as system-in-package, 3D, 2.5D-IC and wafer-level packaging. It is basically a concept which is used to illustrate the design of the enclosures and interconnecting circuits to cover semiconductor chips. A growing adoption of semiconductor stepper for 300mm wafer process is accredited to the growth of market. Additionally, rising focus of various semiconductor companies to improve their advanced packaging-related processes is further expected to impel growth of market.

Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, South Korea and India are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing market for semiconductor manufacturing and electronics industry across the region.

Massive presence of semiconductor manufacturing companies in countries like China and South Korea, increasing initiatives and investments by the government in semiconductor industry to boost economy and rising introduction of semiconductor lithography equipments are driving the growth of market in the APAC region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market

Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market, By Type

• Stepper Motors System

• Drives System

Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market, By Application

• Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS)

• LED Devices

• Advanced Packaging

• Other

Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Semiconductor Stepper Systems Market, Key Players

• ASML Holding

• Canon

• Nikon

• Rudolph Technologies

• Ultratech

• ZEISS

• JEOL

• Leica Microsystems

• Optical Associates

• Raith Nanofabrication

• SUSS Microtec

• Vistec Semiconductor Systems

• Intel

• Veeco Instruments Inc

• TSI

