Global Remote Cardiac Services Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product Type, End User, and Region.

The remote patient monitoring services associated to cardiac health care is referred as remote cardiac services. It provides quicker results, which increases the efficiency and allows health care providers to remotely communicate with the patients. The remote cardiac services contains recording and transmission of periodic electrocardiograms at specified intervals, rhythm monitoring, and calculation of average heart rate data.

Global Remote Cardiac Services Market, Dynamics:

The efficient predication role of remote monitoring systems in chronic disease management, which contains an early warning system, care integrator, progress tracker, confidence builder, and capacity builder are some of the factors behind the global remote cardiac services market growth. An increase in geriatric population and demand for a better lifestyle along with quality care and cost-effective treatment are boosting the market growth. Currently, a significant concern across the globe is increasing rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Many deaths are occurring because of the cardiovascular disease. Also, The rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases are expected to increase the need constant monitoring like blood pressure and cardiovascular disorders, which is expected to drive the global remote cardiac services market.

FDA has issued guidelines for use of the devices used for monitoring respiration rate, blood pressure, body temperature and heart rate. It helps to facilitate the management of patients. According to FDA, the policies set up by them is expected to aid in addressing the urgent concerns regarding public health for the market key players.

Global Remote Cardiac Services Market, Segment Analysis:

The technology of monitoring of patients in home referred as remote patient monitoring (RPM). The technology has increased the access to care and reduction in healthcare delivery costs. Remote cardiac services expedites by delivering care right to the home. Home Healthcare segment is expected to contribute XX% share in the global remote cardiac services market. The family members of the patients feel comfort because of the use of remote cardiac services are being monitored and will be supported if a problem arises. The remote cardiac service offers some important features like early detection of deterioration, reduction number of emergency department visits, duration of hospital stays, and hospitalizations.

It also delivers features like wirelessly transmits data to cloud for analysis through an android-based smartphone’s cellular connection. The other parameters like weight, blood glucose and peripheral capillary oxygen saturation can be monitored with remote cardiac services.

Global Remote Cardiac Services Market, Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global remote cardiac services market. The dominant position is attributed to growth in the geriatric population and presence of the prominent healthcare services providers, which are providing remote cardiac services an attractive treatment option. In the U.S. heart disease kills one person every 37 seconds. The country spends US $XX Bn per year on heart disease treatment alone. The value of better monitoring is clear and expected to increase the adoption of the remote cardiac services. Also an incidence of cardiovascular disorders, private institutional nursing and adoption of mobile cardiac telemetry in home care are some of the factors, which are expected to boost the demand for remote cardiac services across the developed countries.

Global Remote Cardiac Services Market, Competitive Analysis:

Remote cardiac monitoring has emerged as a target for key players who realize that their products can close gaps in the existing toolset and deliver life-saving benefits to a population. The product development with superior technology and presence of existing players in emerging countries is expected to increase competition in the global remote cardiac services market. Despite the developments in technology to ease the burden on healthcare systems, high cost remote cardiac services and reimbursement are some of challenge faced by global remote cardiac services market key players. Currently, as digital health models mature, the healthcare device makers under intense pressure to do more. Key players are being asked to help clinicians and hospitals collect, compile and analyze patient data in real-time and also being asked to find new approaches to tracking and managing patient data, which helps to respond quickly to subtle changes in the status of patient’s health.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Remote Cardiac Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Remote Cardiac Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Remote Cardiac Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Remote Cardiac Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Remote Cardiac Services Market

Global Remote Cardiac Services Market, By Product Type

• Heart Monitors

• ECG

• Heart rate monitors

• Blood pressure monitors

• Breath Monitors

• PT/INR patient self-testing (prothrombin time & international normalized ratio)

Global Remote Cardiac Services Market, By End User

• Clinics

• Home Healthcare

• Ambulatory care centers

Global Remote Cardiac Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Remote Cardiac Services Market

• Honeywell HomMed LLC

• Preventice Technologies, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Cardionet Inc.

• Medtronic Inc.

• HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Private Limited

• Global Instrumentation, Llc.

• AliveCor

• CardioSecur

• Tricog Health

• Beatrixoord

• Cardiomo Care

• SporTracker

• SmartCardia

