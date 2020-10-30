Global Pressure Bandages Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Product Type, Application, Raw Material, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Pressure Bandages Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.12% through 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Pressure bandage is medical equipment that is used to protect and rectify the injured area and to control bleeding without moving normal blood flow. Pressure bandage applied includes wayward bandage above the wound or incision and was covered with an adhesive stretchable pervious.

Availability of pressure bandages battleground to combat humanity related to blood loss is likely to drive the growth of the pressure bandages market. The conventional hemorrhage control methods like clamps and tourniquets have proved insufficient to treat life intimidating bleeding injury. As per the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, a projected 15% of the diabetic population is estimated to develop foot ulceration throughout their lifetime, where lower limit amputations in the US are led by a foot ulcer. Therefore, the increase in diabetes inadvertently upsurges the risk of development of leg ulcers, which is expected to boost the demand for global pressure bandages market.

The MMR report of pressure bandages market covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth over 2019-2027. The increase in traumatic sports injuries and accidents producing profuse loss of blood is a famous factor boosting the demand for pressure bandages. The favorable pressure bandages application in the treatment of venous leg ulcers is a major trend emphasizing the pressure bandages market globally.

By product type, short stretch bandages segment was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.22% during the forecast period. Some of the good properties contain reusability and reduced cost of the product. Amongst all product types, the short stretch bandages will generate the utmost pressure bandages market revenue in future. Likewise, The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the pressure bandages market size.

Region-wise, North America pressure bandages market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.56% during 2019-2027. Government expenditure on healthcare facilities has increased in the last few years in the USA. The adoption of pressure bandages has been rising among the USA population. This major factor is propelling the growth of the global pressure bandages market. In 2015, it was observed that in the United State alone, approximately 72% of patients were hospitalized because of the presence of pressure ulcers. Growing cases of leg ulcer and venous or pressure ulcers are further expected to drive the growth of the market for pressure bandages in North America.

The competitive landscape section in the pressure bandages market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the pressure bandages market.

The manufacturers are emerging sterile, non-stick pad suitable for relating immediate pressure to injuries. Such as, Trauma Bandages by TyTek Medical include a non-stick pad affixed to the bandage, sending a one-step fast use of the pressure dressing, removing the necessity for separate elastic wraps and gauze pads.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pressure Bandages Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pressure Bandages Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Pressure Bandages Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pressure Bandages Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Pressure Bandages Market

Global Pressure Bandages Market, by Product Type

• Short Stretch Bandages

• Long Stretch Bandages

• Multi-layer Compression Systems

Global Pressure Bandages Market, by Application

• Lymphedema

• Leg Ulcers

• Deep Vein Thrombosis

• Others

Global Pressure Bandages Market, by Raw Material

• Cotton

• Latex

• Polyester

• Others

Global Pressure Bandages Market, by Distribution Channel

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Clinics

Global Pressure Bandages Market, By Region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Norway

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Vietnam

• South America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Egypt

Key players operating in Global Pressure Bandages Market

• Medtronic Plc

• Smith & Nephew

• 3M

• ConvaTec, Inc.

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Persys Medical

• Tytek Medical

• BSN Medical

• Stryker Corporation

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet

• Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

• Abbott

