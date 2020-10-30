Global Port Equipment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Equipment Type, Type, Application and Region

Global Port Equipment Market was valued US$ 29.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX during a forecast period.

Port equipment is a material handling solution for harbor infrastructure and application. It is used for loading and unloading commodities and passengers. It contains many mechanical components like motors, cranes, straddle carriers, forklifts, and jitneys, etc.

An increase in awareness concerning carbon footprint and inclination towards environment-friendly transportation are expected to drive the global port equipment market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in preference for innovative port equipment solutions to enhance port management and upgradation of old equipment are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global port equipment market.

On the other hand, the high set-up and maintenance cost of port equipment is expected to limit the market growth. Additionally, the incidence of accidents because of the equipment malfunctioning is also hampering the growth of the global market. Furthermore, an increase in adoption for automated port management systems can create high revenue opportunities for key players in the global port equipment market.

Cranes are expected to contribute US$ XX Mn in the global port equipment market. Cranes permit the port operators to handle an extensive range of vessels. The operators are also trying to replace the previous cranes with a newer model to reduce noise and carbon emission. The cranes possessing lower self-weight and center of gravity, which are highly enhancing operational productivity with reduced downtime. Additionally, modern cranes are offering some features like lower lifecycle costs, accurate spreader positioning and robust structure, which is expected to boost the market growth.

The ship handling segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Ship handing contains processes like loading, unloading, storage, and maintenance of the cargo or any kind of load. An increase in requirement for efficient ship handling with superior accessibility and operational efficiency is expected to increase the segment growth. The operation of simulation software for vessel handling is contributing towards enhancement of the ship handling efficiency.

Region-wise, the Europe region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global port equipment market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the rise in seaborne trade activities and cargo transportation in the region. The development and expansion of port infrastructure are offering potential opportunities for product penetration. The presence of prominent key players in delivering an innovative range of solutions, which are expected to boost market growth. Additionally, shifting preference of port administrators to organize automated port equipment is expected to contribute significant share towards regional growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Port Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Port Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Port Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Port Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Port Equipment Market

Global Port Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

• Cranes

• Reach Stackers

• Ship Loaders

• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVS)

• Terminal Tractors

• Container Lift Trucks

• Tug Boats

• Forklift Trucks

• Mooring Systems

• Straddle Carriers

• Others

Global Port Equipment Market, By Type

• Electric

• Hybrid

• Diesel

Global Port Equipment Market, By Application

• Ship Handling

• Bulk Handling

• Container Handling

• Others

Global Port Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Port Equipment Market

• Konecranes

• Hyster

• Cavotec

• Anhui Heli

• Liebherr

• ABB

• TTS

• Sany

• Kalmar

• Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries

• Baltkran

• Famur Famak

• Prosertek

• American Crane & Equipment

• Timars Svets & Smide Ab

• CVS Ferrari

• Mcnally Bharat Engineering

• Til Limited

• Lonking Holdings Limited

