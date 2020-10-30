Global Plastic Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027), By Product, Application, and Region.

Global Plastic Packaging Market
was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period. The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.
Large brands are focusing on personalized and customized plastic packaging to create an impact on consumers and enhance brand consciousness. Packaging enables companies to differentiate brands and offer personalization. Packaging can offer links to information about the product, both enhancing the product and providing details about its provenance. Plastic packaging enables enhancing of brand power for global brands and offers an effective method to compete with private label and developing local players. Growth in digitalization offers consumers access to huge and detailed information. Communicating brand values effectively and enabling product differentiation is a major factor driving the growth of plastic packaging industry. Few restraining factors are anticipated to deter demand in global plastic packaging market. One of the key restrain is the high prices of raw material that generated from crude oil or petrochemicals are used to produce plastics. Furthermore, increasing prices of crude oil are also fluctuating at the global level that further rises the cost of transportation and exploration. This factor is also likely to obstruct growth in global plastic packaging market. In global plastic packaging market, the demand for rigid packaging in anticipated to increase at a high rate over the projected period. But there are also high chances that flexible packaging might led the market because of increasing demand for flexible packaging. As per flexible packaging rises toughness and tensile strength and is capable of storing large volume of products, its demand has boosted across the globe. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to hold dominant share in the global plastic packaging market. High consumption of packaged food and increasing consumerism has made this region led the global market. However, the demand for plastic packaging is diminishing in Europe and North America, caused by the problem faced during its disposal. Report for global plastic packaging market comprises of wide primary research along with the complete analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by numerous industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper perception of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of present market scenario which contains historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report delivers details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a comprehensive study of the different market segments and regions. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global plastic packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global plastic packaging market.
Scope of Global Plastic Packaging Market
Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Product
• Rigid Packaging • Flexible Packaging
Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Application
• Food & Beverages • Industrial • Household Products • Personal Care • Medical • Others (Including Various Components in Automotive, etc.)
Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Region
• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America
Key Players Operating in Global Plastic Packaging Market
• Amcor Ltd. • Ampac Holdings LLC • Bemis Company, Inc • Huhtamaki Oyj • Mondi plc • Sealed Air Corporation • Ukrplastic Corporation • Wipak Group • Sonoco Products Company • Constantia Flexibles International GmbH.
