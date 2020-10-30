Global Personal Care Wipes Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Distribution Channel, Type, and Region.

Global Personal Care Wipes Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.



Personal care wipes are one-use sanitation products, majorly meant for personal hygiene & cleansing. These wipes are used for the upkeep of hygiene, particularly when access to water is limited. Also, ease of use and stoppage of infection because of their disposable nature have made the use of wipes widespread among consumers.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A significant factor expected to drive the growth of the global personal care wipes market is rising consumer inclination for a vigorous lifestyle. As well, rise in consciousness about the benefits of hygiene, increasing disposable income, rising incidence & prevalence rate of diseases, urbanization are the factors boosting the demand for the global personal care wipes market. On the other hand, the cost of personal care wipes and skin hitches caused attributable to chemical contents in wipes are expected to restrain the growth of the personal care wipes market.

According to type, baby wipes accounted for the leading market share with 30.10% in 2018. Rising urbanization is one of the key factors that offer significant growth potential to several emerging countries of Africa and the Asia Pacific. However the baby wipes market is a mature market, but price remains one of the main competitive factors in this type segment, thus provided that enough space for the major companies to enter this market.

Region-wise, North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2018 and remain steady dominance during the forecast period, thanks to rising demand for wipes for hygiene & household works. In 2018, U.S. was the largest market with a 61.05% share in the region on account of growing demand by the U.S population for the products that can deliver convenience, save time, and still give the same cleaning result.

Furthermore, the cost of raising a baby is high in the U.S. as the baby diapers and wipes are used very commonly when taking care of a baby. Attributable to lack of water in many places of the U.S., wipes are used quite often for the purpose of cleaning in restaurants, hotels, and washrooms, accordingly making it the biggest market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Personal Care Wipes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Personal Care Wipes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Personal Care Wipes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Global Personal Care Wipes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Personal Care Wipes Market

Global Personal Care Wipes Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Specialty Store

• Pharmacy

• Others

Global Personal Care Wipes Market, By Type

• Baby

• General

• Intimate

• Cosmetic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• Diamond Wipes International, Inc.

• EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• La Fresh Group, Inc.

• Meridian Industries, Inc.

• Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

• Rockline Industries, Inc.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unicharm Corporation.

• DUDE Products, Inc.

• Suominen Corporation

