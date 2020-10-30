Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Structure, By Method, By Industry, By Geography.

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



Market Definition

Perovskite Solar Cell is the fastest emerging technology and approaching type of Solar Cell. It is also known as Photovoltaic Cell, which is composed of perovskite structured compound and a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as it has light-absorbing active layer, electron transport layer and hole transport layer. It is used for the conversion of light energy into electrical energy by using semiconducting materials that exhibit photovoltaic effect. Perovskite Solar Cell is flexible in nature, light in weight, has low cost and highly efficient solar cell. Because of the characteristics of perovskite solar cell it can be used in various applications of solar cells.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market: Drivers and Restraints

Perovskite Solar Cell technology is fastest growing technology as it have drawn wide attention because of its properties like light absorption, electron transportation and hole transportation. It has capability to reach in broad range of wavelength of light and it has simple manufacturing process. It can be used in the reduction of greenhouse gases across the world and in the reduction of carbon emission. It is also used in domestic applications like outdoor furniture, smart glass, automotive, internet of things and in various electronic applications.

Despite the properties and characteristics of Perovskite Solar Cell there are some critical factors that could affect the growth of Perovskite Solar Cell. Firstly, the material used organic lead halide is highly affected by the external environmental constituents such as temperature, humidity, snow, etc. The material is very sensitive to nature and is not degradable, hence it comes under the criteria of toxicity. Secondly, the film quality of these cell can hamper the market as their thickness is not maintained according to manufacturing demands.

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market: Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the various characteristics namely low cost, flexibility and simple fabrication perovskite Solar Cells growth are facing the different challenges such as low stability, toxicity, moisture, humidity and thermal light and oxygen atmosphere. These limitations can be overcome by the replacement of lead in perovskite structure compound by the different non-toxic elements namely Sn or Ge.

By focusing on its simple fabrication process there are various opportunities introduced in the growth of Perovskite Solar Cell market such as indoor light harvesting for Internet of Things market in that light, motion, thermal energy and radio frequency signals can be harvested. Furthermore they can be utilized in indoor optimal bandgap value for LED lighting, which will surge the upcoming market in 2022.

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technological development in the recent years global perovskite solar cell market has two structures e.g., mesoporous structure and planar heterojunction structure. Mesoporous materials such as TiO2 have been widely used because of its high porosity and large specific area. This property of mesoporous material increase the light receiving area of photosensitive material and enhance the efficiency of the device. Planar structure is basically removes the porous metal oxide framework.

There are different deposition methods for perovskite layer namely solution method, vapour-deposition method and vapour assisted solution method. The main purpose of this methods is to obtain less defects, high purity and to improve electric contact between different layers to achieve high power efficiency. Vapour deposition method is highly used in the planar heterojunction perovskite solar cells as the absorbing layer have the electrical power conversation efficiencies over 15% under full sunlight.

Based on the industries the global perovskite solar cell market has been segmented into aerospace, industrial automation, consumer electronics, energy etc. The consumer electronics segment held a significant growth in perovskite solar cell markets in 2019 and it is forecasted to grow at the rate of ~32%.

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market- Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest market of Perovskite Solar Cells market by the end of 2027. Moreover, China is the largest dominating country in Perovskite Solar Cell market followed by Japan on account of different technology related to solar cell.

North America is accounted for the second largest market of Perovskite Solar Cells market in order to reduce the carbon emission and the greenhouse gases by using advance technology. US and Canada are largest dominating countries. Followed by North America Europe is the third largest market of Perovskite Solar Cells.

The Scope of Global Perovskite Cell Market

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market, By Structure

• Mesoscopic Structure

• Planar Heterojunction structure

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market, By Method

• Solution Method

• Vapour-Deposition Method

• Vapour-Assisted Solution Method

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Automation

• Energy

• Aerospace

• Others

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market, By Region

• Asia pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea)

• North America(US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe(UK, Germany, France)

• South America(Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East Asia

• Africa

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market, Key Players

• Oxford PV

• Hunt Perovskite Technologies

• Swift Solar

• Solaronix

• WonderSolar

• Sekisui

• Panasonic

• Toshiba

• Frontier Energy Solutions

• Saule Technologies

• Tandem PV