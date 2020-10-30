Global Patient Temperature Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Products, End users, Application, and Region.

Global Patient Temperature Management Market was valued US$ 2.59 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The patient temperature management market is segmented into the products, end users, application, and region. In terms of products, the global patient temperature management market is classified into patient warming systems, and patient cooling systems. Based on the end users, the global patient temperature management market is divided into surgical center, emergency care units, and ambulatory sites. A further application, global patient temperature management market are split perioperative care, newborn care, and acute care.

Based on regions, the global patient temperature management market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Patient temperature management systems helps in avoiding complications related to surgeries such as perioperative hypothermia and surgical site infection. Based on products, patient warming systems dominates the market due to increased application of the pre-surgery during provision of general anesthesia to curb pre-operative complications. In terms of application, cardiology segment will grow considerably during the forecast years owing to increasing number of people suffering from CVDS and demand for advanced cardiac treatment.

On the basis of region Global Patient Temperature Management Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of presence of high growth opportunities to cater to the unmet needs of the target population in this region. The growth in the patient temperature management market in the U.K. is attributed to the estimated rise in incidences of heart surgeries and increase in number of cosmetic surgeries.

Key players operating in global patient temperature management market Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Bard Medical, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC, 3M Company, The 37Company, Smiths Medical, Geratherm Medical AG, Inditherm Plc, and Atom Medical Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Patient Temperature Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Patient Temperature Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Patient Temperature Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Patient Temperature Management Market, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Patient Temperature Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Patient Temperature Management Market:

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Products:

• Patient Warming Systems

o Convective Warming Systems

o Surface Warming Systems

o Intravascular Warming Systems

• Patient Cooling Systems

o Surface Cooling Systems

o Intravascular Cooling Systems

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by End users:

• Surgical Center

• Emergency Care Units

• Ambulatory Sites

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Application:

• Perioperative Care

• Newborn Care

• Acute Care

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Patient Temperature Management Market:

• Stryker Corporation

• ZOLL Medical Corporation

• Medtronic

• Bard Medical

• Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC

• 3M Company

• The 37Company

• Smiths Medical

• Geratherm Medical AG

• Inditherm Plc

• Atom Medical Corporation

