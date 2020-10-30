Global Paper Straws Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027), By Material Type, Product Type, Straw Length, Sales Channel, End Use, and Region.

Global Paper Straws Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

Paper straws are made attractive, durable for particular products, different shapes, size and thanks to R&D in this sector, which gives it an advantage in global market.

According to end use, food service industry is a significant consumer of paper straws, and the rising number of food outlets is boosting the demand for paper straws significantly. On an average, online food delivery platforms in developing countries such as India, offer over 40% return on investment. This is leading to intense competition across food delivery platforms among food service companies, which provides productive opportunities to food disposable products such as paper straws. Consumers’ inclination towards suitable products and availability of paper straws in printed forms with attractive designs are also offering a positive outlook for the global paper straws market. On the other hand, Paper straws cost higher than plastic-based straws, which may affect the paper straws market adversely.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising intolerance towards plastic straws, rising consumer demand for eco-friendly straws, globally increasing government reforms and campaigns to ban plastic straws are likely to offer a positive outlook for the paper straws market. Straws built of paper hold up during the course of a meal, and once discarded, they degrade way faster than those made with plastic, thus, leaving a smaller influence on the environment. The improvised characteristics of paper straws and their sustainable nature are likely to drive the growth of the global paper straw market during the forecast period. E-commerce popularity and internet advertising are most important strategies used in global market, already key players are targeting big outlets and restaurants around the globe.

Recent Developments

Marine biologist Christine films her research team pulling out a plastic straw that had stuck in a turtle’s nostril. The video went viral and received over 35 Mn views. This video helps strike public about the dire impact of our plastic habits on the health of marine life around the world. France becomes the first country to impose a total ban on plastic cups, plastic plates and plastic cutlery. Digital campaign of Strawless Ocean, highlighting various celebrities taking the pledge to avoid the use of plastic straws, which has helped Paper Straws companies to flourish around the globe. Alaska Airlines to eliminate plastic straws and stirrers. The airlines, which used 22 Mn plastic straws each year, now is producing paper made Straws. Various medium and small-sized vendors in the paper straws market are concentrating on capacity expansion for revamping their production efficiency and satisfying end-users demand. They are also concentrating hard on channelizing efforts for offering cost-effective paper straws to their customers. The conflict among players is further getting escalated due to the activity of major players who are aimed at expanding their geographical reach by means of mergers and acquisitions.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, In Asia Pacific, rising disposable incomes and governments’ strict regulations in using plastic straws are form the shape of the global paper straws market. Along with this, a rapid expansion of the foodservice industry in the region also provides driving force to the growth of the global paper straws market. In this region, China is projected to remain dominant in terms of the maximum consumption of paper straws, whereas India is predicted to outpace other countries with respect to growth rate. Moreover, North America is a remarkable shareholder in the market. Vancouver becomes first major Canadian city to ban single-use plastic. This also attributed to the U.S governments’ initiatives to ban the use of plastic straws in some states, for example California, DC, etc. Queen Elizabeth bans plastic straws and bottles from all royal estates, cafes, and gift shops. McDonald’s replaced single-use plastic straws with paper-based alternatives in all stores across UK and Ireland. The chain uses 1.8Mn straws per day in the UK.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Paper Straws Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Paper Straws Market.

Scope of Global Paper Straws Market

Global Paper Straws Market, By Material Type

• Virgin Kraft Paper

• Recycled Paper

Global Paper Straws Market, By Product Type

• Printed

• Non-printed

Global Paper Straws Market, By Straw Length

• <7 cm • 7 – 10 cm • 10-15 cm • >15 cm

Global Paper Straws Market, By Sales Channel

• Manufacturers

• Distributors

• Retailers

• e-Retail

Global Paper Straws Market, By End Use

• Food Service

• Institutional

• Household

Global Paper Straws Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Paper Straws Market

• Hoffmaster Group Inc. (Aardvark)

• Vegware Ltd.

• U.S. Paper Straw

• The Paper Straw Co.

• Austraw Pty Ltd T/as Bygreen

• Okstraw

• Transcend Packaging Ltd.

• PT. Strawland

• TIPI Straws

• MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd.

• Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.

• Aleco Straws Co. Ltd.

• Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Co. Ltd.

• YIWU JinDong Paper Co. Ltd.

• GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

• The Blue Straw

