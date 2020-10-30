Global Pain Management Devices Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Pain Management Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.9 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Recently there is increased use of pain management devices due to rise in aging population. Increase in the cancer population, increasing the prevalence of lifestyle associated disease and increasing neuropathic disorders are some of the key factors driving the growth for the global pain management devices market. Additionally, increasing healthcare awareness and rise in healthcare expenditure are also fuelling the growth of the global pain management devices market. Technological development of pain management devices would develop an opportunity for the global pain management devices market.

Furthermore, Increasing R&D is also one of the major factors that act as a catalyst for the development of the global pain management devices market. Also the factors affecting the market growth are such as the growing demand for long-term pain management among the geriatric population, large patient population base, adverse effects of pain medications, established reimbursement scenario for spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices in industrialised countries, improvement of innovative pain management device, and highly verified efficacy of pain management device for the treatment of chronic pain is driving the growth of the global pain management devices market.

At the same time, low awareness regarding the availability and use of pain management device, lack of pain specialists, less number of pain clinics, presence of a gap in prevalence and treatment of chronic pain, and high procedural and purchase cost of pain management device are limiting the growth of the global market.

Based on type, Introduction of infusion pumps for pain management that offer precise drug quantity while concurrently meeting the need for treatment compliance is a prime factor that suggests the growth of this segment in the near future. Neurostimulation devices for deep nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation and others is a major segment to watch for considering the staggering prevalence of neurological conditions.

In terms of region, North America and Europe are the dominant regions in the market. Owing to a large number of an aging population and favorable regulatory and healthcare reforms like the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010. The Asia Pacific is projected to show a high growth rate during the furcate period in global pain management device market. China and India are likely to be the fastest growing pain management devices markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the major factors that drive the market for pain management devices in developing countries are a large pool of patients, growing healthcare expenditure and increasing government funding and initiatives.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global pain management devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global pain management devices market.

Scope of Global Pain Management Devices Market:

Global Pain Management Devices Market, By Type:

• Electrical Stimulators

• TENS

• Analgesic Pumps

• Intrathecal Pumps

• Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

• Neurostimulators

• Spinal Cord Stimulators

• Sacral Nerve Stimulators

• Deep Brain Stimulators

• Others

Global Pain Management Devices Market, By Application:

• Cancer Pain

• Neuropathic Pain

• Facial & Migraine Pain

• Musculoskeletal Pain

• Others

Global Pain Management Devices Market, by Mode of Purchase:

• OTC

• Prescription-Based

• Others

Global Pain Management Devices Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Codman and Shurtleff, Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Baxter International, Inc.

• DJO Global LLC.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Medtronic, Inc.

• Hospira Inc.

• Smith Medical

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• St. Jude Medical, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pain Management Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pain Management Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pain Management Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pain Management Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pain Management Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pain Management Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pain Management Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pain Management Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pain Management Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pain Management Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

