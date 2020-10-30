Global Packaging Printing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Printing Ink, Printing Technology, Application and Geography.

Global Packaging Printing Market was valued US$ 400.02Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 600.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.21 % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, the impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Growth in demand for ecological printing and flexible packaging, cost-effectiveness, and reduced packaging waste drive the global packaging printing market. Development of the healthcare industry and the ease to use convenient packaging are other factors that boost the packaging printing market growth. Increasing requirement of effective and low-cost printing technology coupled with aesthetic visual graphics are driving the demand for digital printing technology for the packaging market.

High capital investment owing to complex of rubber plates in printing machines and it is unsuitable for heavy items is expected to restrain the market growth.

Digital printing technology is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Digital printing is transmuting packaging by providing custom deviations that give products on-shelf differences. Packaging substrates like cartons, labels and corrugated boxes are offering the eye-catching commercialization, which will positive influencing on consumers. Custom caps which opens up colorful choices for brand owners are positively impacting on the consumers. It becoming a trend in the digital printing packaging market.

Digital printing helps to cover entire information and providing better quality prints than other conventional techniques. These factors increase the fame of digital printing packaging, which eventually fuels the growth of this market.

The food & beverages segment is estimated to lead the global packaging market. Increasing demand for the packaged and branded products are driving the growth in the packaging market. An upsurge in demand for product differentiation and labeling for product authentication drives the market growth for printing in the food & beverage packaging segment.

The labels segment is expected to hold large market share in the global packaging market. The growth can be accredited to its numerous application such as displaying sequential barcodes and numbering, variable text, titles, or graphics and add substantial value to the product. The label is helping to details of the products such as manufacturing date, expiry dates, and ingredients of the product.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global packaging printing market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant market growth in the global packaging printing market. The growth can be attributed to growing healthcare and food & beverage industries. In the developing economies such as India and China have a large consumer base, overall positive economic environment, and large manufacturing industries infrastructure will drive demand in the packaging industry.

Key profiled and analysed in the reports includes in the global packaging printing market such as HP Inc. Xerox Corporation, Toppan Printing co, Ltd., Quad/Graphics Inc., Mondi plc, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Kodak Co, Duncan Printing Group, Dunmore, Xeikon N.V., Graphics Inc., and Amcor Limited ,Quantum Print and Packaging Limited Eastman Kodak Company, Traco Manufacturing, Inc.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global packaging printing market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

Scope of the Report for Global Packaging Printing Market

Global Packaging Printing Market, By Printing Ink

• Solvent- based

• UV-curable

• Aqueous

• Others

Global Packaging Printing Market, By Printing Technology

• Flexography printing

• Rotogravure printing

• Offset printing

• Digital printing

• Screen Printing

Global Packaging Printing Market, By Material

• Labels

• Paper & paperboard

• Plastic

• Metals

• Others

Global Packaging Printing Market, By Application

• Food & beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Household & cosmetic products

• Others

Global Packaging Printing Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Packaging Printing Market

• HP Inc. Xerox Corporation

• Toppan Printing co, Ltd.

• Quad/Graphics Inc.

• Mondi plc

• Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Kodak Co

• Duncan Printing Group

• Dunmore

• Xeikon N.V.

• Graphics Inc.

• Amcor Limited

• Quantum Print and Packaging Limited

• Eastman Kodak Company

• Traco Manufacturing, Inc.

