Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow 5.72% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 1.82 Bn.

x

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, same is reflected in our analysis.

The ophthalmic laser is medical equipment used on ophthalmic conditions and to treat cells existing in the eye. The laser beam released from the device is a source of monochromatic and clear light that emphases on a particular spot in the eye. Ophthalmic lasers are used for many procedures and disorders like posterior capsulotomy, cataract surgery, retinal photocoagulation, laser iridotomy, laser trabeculoplasty etc.

In the global scenario, the people who are visually impaired are 285 Mn, with 39 Mn. blind people. Ophthalmic lasers permit exact treatment of many eye problems with least chances of infection. These are done by radioactive material; argon laser contains argon gas as the active component & Nd: YAG (neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet). The MMR report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the ophthalmic lasers market. Such as, the global market for ophthalmic lasers is largely dominated by worldwide manufacturers that are competing on the basis of product growth strategies like multiple frequency selection, increased functionality, and others. The consolidated nature of the ophthalmic lasers market upsurges the cost and the productivity of the business. However, limited competition may restrict the growth of the target market.

The MMR report will also provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the ophthalmic lasers market size. Based on application, the refractive error correction segment is expected to grow at the highest XX.15% CAGR during the forecast period. Refractive error correction is a type of vision problem that makes it hard to see visibly. Farsightedness (hyperopia), Nearsightedness (myopia), presbyopia and astigmatism are the 4 different refractive errors types. As per the PLOS study, a non-profit corporation in the U.K., nearly 54% of persons were affected by refractive error. The majority of the worldwide population with both adults and children are likely to have a certain kind of refractive error.

North America Ophthalmic Lasers Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.66% during the forecast period. People in the US are increasingly having LASIK surgeries because of the growing awareness of ophthalmic laser safety. Healthcare providers are quickly adopting ophthalmic lasers in the US. These major factors are estimated to enable growth in the ophthalmic lasers market in North America.

Global number of people who are blind or have moderate to severe visual impairment (in million)

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market1

Major players in the ophthalmic lasers market have taken several strategic measures, such as facility expansions and partnerships. For example, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG acquired 52 % shares of Insight Photonic Solutions Company in 2017. The goal of the acquisition was to develop a novel akinetic swept basis laser for ophthalmology and the related optical coherence tomography.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by Product Type

• Femtosecond Lasers

• Excimer Lasers

• Nd:YAG Lasers

• Diode Lasers

• Others

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, by Application

• Refractive Error Correction

• Cataract Removal

• Glaucoma Treatment

• Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment

• AMD Treatment

• Other Applications

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By Region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Norway

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Vietnam

• South America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Egypt

Key players operating in Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market

• Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (A Novartis AG Company)

• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (A Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Company)

• Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

• Topcon Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.

• Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

• Iridex Corporation

• Nidek Co., Limited

• Lumenis Ltd. (A XIO Group Company)

• Quantel SA

