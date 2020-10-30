Global Multi-Layer Blown Films Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Layer Types, Material, Manufacturing Process, Application, Products and Region

Global Multi-Layer Blown Films Market was valued US$ XX Bn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9.45 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.24% during a forecast period.

The main focus of multi-Layer blown film packaging is to provide good quality performance in a cost effective manner. To cite an example, the packaging industry now depends on plastic for packaging of edible oils, milk, snacks and film extrusion are predominantly used in this direction. At present milk and ghee pouches in India consume a major portion of such films, which shows high popularity grained by this plastic material. The convenience in handling and lightweight associated to replace the conventional glass bottles.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamic

Multi-Layer blown films are preferably used for the manufacturing of various films like oil packaging films, lamination grade films, liquid packaging films, ultra-high barrier films, and medical grade films. Various factors like increasing demand for fast moving consumer’s goods amongst the population, development in Layers of films for packaging is expected to drive the market growth in coming years. Furthermore, rising disposable income with high demand for food safety and hygiene between the residents is expected to boost the market currently and during the forecast years.

Moreover, complications during operating the multiLayer blown film (11 Layer) are pulling the market growth. High cost with high maintenance total of equipment is hampering the market growth.Acquisition in Multi-Layer blown films market: Reifenhäuser acquires German blown film machinery specialist Plamex

In February 2019, German extrusion machinery company Reifenhäuser Group acquired blown film machinery provider Plamex Maschinenbau GmbH, a move designed in particular to enable the group to expand its offerings to the medical packaging industry. As a result of the acquisition, Reifenhäuser will procure access to a new technology for flexible film production, hence expanding its blown film capabilities.

Recent Technologies in Blown Film Extrusion:

1. Agri – films

a. Green house

b. Geomembrane

c. Mulch

d. Silage

2. Advances in multiLayer blown film technology

. Gravimetric blending and dosing

a. Internal bubble cooling

b. Thickness profile control

c. Oscillating take off

d. Stack die

3. Why co-extrusion

. Reduce cost

a. Reduce waste

b. Synergistically improve film properties

c. Non compatible polymers process

d. Achieve specific performance properties

Multi-Layer Blown Films Market Segment analysis

In terms of Layer Type, 7-Layer type of blown film sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast year and was valued at US$ XX Bn in the year of 2019. As toughness and improved barrier properties are required in the finished product, Improved Barrier and Strength Properties of 7 Layer films are helping the market to grow. Other noticeable factors like more Layers of the film lead to more options for the packaging purpose which is attracting the vendors to invest in the multi-Layer blown film market. Furthermore, various food and beverages industries are requiring multi-Layer film for log shelf life packaging for their product since growth of these industries are unstoppable, considered as a supporting market for the growth of multi-Layers blown film market in coming years.

Global Multi-Layer Blown Films Market1

Multi-Layer Blown Films Market Regional analysis

Regionally, North America is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period expanding at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Development in industrialization in this region, expected to show the fastest growth rate. Development in industries like food and pharmaceuticals are driving the growth of the multi-Layer blown film market in the North America region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Multi-Layer Blown Films Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key pLayers that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Multi-Layer Blown Films Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Multi-Layer Blown Films Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key pLayers by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Multi-Layer Blown Films Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Multi-Layer Blown Films Market

Global Multi-Layer Blown Films market, By Layer Types

• 11-Layer

• 9-Layer

• 7-Layer

• 5-Layer

• 3-Layer

• 2-Layer

• Others

Global Multi-Layer Blown Films market, By Material

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

• Polyvinylidene Chloride

• Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polystyrene

• Polyamide

• Nylon

• Others

Global Multi-Layer Blown Films market, By Manufacturing Process

• Blown Film Extrusion

• Co-Extrusion Coating

• Cast Film Extrusion

• Co-Extrusion Lamination

Global Multi-Layer Blown Films market, By Application

• Converter-Grade Films

• Lamination Films

• Industrial Films

• Packaging Films

• Printing Films

Global Multi-Layer Blown Films market, By Product

• Pouches

• Bags

• Wraps

• Lids

• Other

Global Multi-Layer Blown Films Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key PLayers Operating the Multi-Layer Blown Films Market,

• HOSOKAWA ALPINE Aktiengesellschaft

• Berry Global

• Girish Polychem Industries

• Ultimate Flexipack Limited

• Charter NEX Films

• COVERIS

• Borealis AG

• Balcan Plastic

• Scientex

• KOROZO Ambalaj San

• Next Gen Films

• Proampac

• Loparex

• RKw Hyplast

• ProAmpac, NEXT Generation Films

• Winpak Ltd

• Reifenhäuser Group

