Global Medical Marijuana Packaging Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Packaging Type, Mode, and Region.

Global Medical Marijuana Packaging Market was valued at US$ 15.1 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 41.7 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.54% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Medical Marijuana Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Medical Marijuana Packaging Market.

Based on packaging type, flower packaging segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global medical marijuana packaging market, as it usually consists of pop tops and glass jars apart from being tamper-free and child-resistant. On the basis of mode, vials segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global medical marijuana packaging market in the forecast period owing rising strict regulations regarding packaging such as medical marijuana packaging should be done in a child-resistant manner. The rise in extensive product usage as they are child-resistant in nature.

Global medical marijuana packaging market is witnessing vibrant growth as huge demand for medical marijuana for medical and therapeutic treatments and operations across the globe. Growing investments in R&D to discover safer forms of ingesting marijuana, such as oils and tinctures, which is estimated to drive the global medical marijuana packaging market growth during the forecast period. Increased demand for the recyclable packaging solutions among consumers across the globe as rising concerns regarding the environment, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The presence of various regulatory bodies and institutions for policy formulations, such as the Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act, which is expected to boom the global medical marijuana packaging market growth in a positive way. Growing demand for holistic solutions across the globe is propelling the global medical marijuana packaging market growth in a positive way. However, the government’s time-consuming approval process, which is estimated to hamper the global medical marijuana packaging market in the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global medical marijuana packaging market during the forecast period. The US is expected to drive the global medical marijuana packaging market growth in the forecast period owing to increasing acceptance of medical marijuana in this country. The Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global medical marijuana packaging market during the forecast period as the increasing use of marijuana in treating various mental illnesses.

Scope of the Report Medical Marijuana Packaging Market

Global Medical Marijuana Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

• Flower Packaging

• Concentrate Packaging

• Edible Packaging

Global Medical Marijuana Packaging Market, by Mode

• Jars

• Bottles

• Vials

• Tubes

• Wrappers

• Concentrate Containers

• Custom Packaging

Global Medical Marijuana Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Marijuana Packaging Market

• Great Pacific Packaging, Inc.

• Brandsy Cannabis Creative

• Dixie Elixirs & Edibles

• Cannaline

• Inkable Label

• Second Nature Agency

• The Green Cross collective

• Elevate Packaging

• Blazin Bottles

• Honest Marijuana Co.

• McKernan Packaging Clearing House

• Shatter Labels

• Shenzhen (HK) Alfinity Technology Co., Ltd.

• Kush Bottles

• CannaPack

• High Supply

• Marijuana Packaging

