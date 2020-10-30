Global Luxury Handbag Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, by Form, by Nature and Region.



Global Luxury Handbag Market was valued US$168.82 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Luxury handbag market is segmented by Type, by Material, by Distribution channel & by Region. By type market is divided into Handbags, Backpack, & wallet. Materials are classified into Cotton, Leather, Nylon, & Synthetic. Distribution channel is splits into Online & Offline. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Luxury Handbag market, by Material

Increasing disposable income in emerging economies and growing preference for high end luxury branded goods are expected to be major drivers of growth for the market. Rising in the number of working women and high net worth individuals are also expected to add to the market’s expansion & growing population of working women has driven the demand for luxury handbags. Luxury handbag manufacturers are developing the latest women’s handbags that are more functional, fortified with laptop sleeves, key holders, and mobile holders and offer the feel of luxury, without compromising on quality. Easy availability of cheaper dummy copies of premium luxury bags is resulting in market fragmentation and is expected to be one of the biggest restraints of the market.

Based on type, handbags are mostly used by people. Handbag segment is further divided into shoulder bags, satchel bags, handheld bags, sling bags, tote bags, and hobo bags. Growing demand of high quality handbags products which are stylish, crack proof, and better durability which is expected to increase growth of handbags market. Additionally, continuous improvement in bucket bags, satchel, and clutch handbags products is influencing growth of handbags market from last few years.

On the basis of material, leather bags are widely used. Leather has been always given the first preference over other materials on account of its long years of service. Lather handbags sturdy enough to endure all the rough handling and it doesn’t catch dirt easily. Leather bag adds sophistication and elegance to look and therefore is most businessman’s prized possession. Lather indicator of being classy and a man of taste. Based on distribution channel, the luxury handbag market is dominated by the offline channel as the user can gauge the quality of the product by touch, while in online channels the user cannot touch the product.

In terms of region, North America the demand for handbags is growing in the US with the rising demand for affordable luxury handbags along with the presence of top brands in the country. The arrival of numerous handbags brands and their easy availability through offline and online retail stores augmented the demand for handbags among consumers in the US. In developed economies, the replacement cycle of luxury handbags is high compared to the developing countries which is driving the market growth in North America and Europe region.

Key players operated in luxury handbag market are Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Michael Kors, Hermes, Chanel, Richemont Group, Kate Spade, Burberry, Tory Burch, Septwolves, Fion, Goldlion, Wanlima, Phillip Lim, The Chanel, Givenchy, LV, Proenza, Alexander, Stella, Céline’s Phantom, Charlotte Olympia, Valentino, Mulberry, Longchamp, Hermès Kelly, and Gucci.

Global Luxury Handbag Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/18338

Scope of the Report for Global Luxury Handbag Market

Global Luxury Handbag market, by Type

• Handbag

• Backpack

• wallet

Global Luxury Handbag market, by Material

• Cotton

• Leather

• Nylon

• Synthetic

Global Luxury Handbag market, by Distribution channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Luxury Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in Global Luxury Handbag market

• Wanlima

• Phillip Lim

• The Chanel

• Givenchy

• LV

• Proenza

• Alexander

• Stella

• Céline’s Phantom

• Charlotte Olympia

• Valentino

• Mulberry

• Longchamp

• Hermès Kelly

• Gucci

Global Luxury Handbag Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/18338

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com