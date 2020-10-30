Global Lipstick Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Product, Age Group, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Lipstick Market was valued at US$ 12.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 19.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.35 % during the forecast period.



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding bio solvent market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Lipstick market.

Rising demand from young and working women across the globe coupled with increasing purchasing power of the consumers are factors driving the global lipstick market. Rapid demand for lipsticks across major developing countries owing to rise in advertisement of products on social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other websites by lipstick manufacturing companies are anticipated to further impel the growth of global lipstick market. Presence of toxic substances in lipsticks and increasing geriatric population is major restraint that is likely to hamper the growth of the lipstick market. Owing to growth in geriatric population the appearance consciousness is fading among these women, which hampers the growth of the market.

Demand for matte lipsticks is increasing at a faster pace owed to add-on benefits related to these lipsticks like longer lasting than most types of lipstick and are suitable for occasions like a night out when touch ups might be inconvenient. Cream lipsticks are mostly popular among younger consumers owing to the properties of both matte and lip gloss, offers lots of color range and yet are easy to wear, giving your lips a hint of shine. While there is more wax in a cream lipstick, allowing it to look smoother on the lips.

In 2017, hypermarket/supermarket segment held the major share of lipstick market. Whereas, online store is projected to grow at fastest CAGR due to variety of brands available at a single place and heavy discounts available on cosmetic brands and convenience of product delivery at home. Growing e-commerce across globe and high penetration rate of smartphone among consumer are factor propelling online store segment growth.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to be the largest market for lipsticks due to change in lifestyle, increasing consumer spending, increasing disposable income in developing countries, and growing awareness toward appearance consciousness. While, growth rate in region except Asia Pacific will remain significant.

Global Lipstick Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27872

Scope of Global Lipstick Market

Global Lipstick Market, By Product Type:

• Matte

• Cream

• Satin

• Long Wearing

• Other

Global Lipstick Market, By Age Group:

• Below 18

• 18-30

• 30-40

• 40-50

• Above 50

Global Lipstick Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

• Departmental/Grocery Stores

• Multi Branded Retail Stores

• Online Store

• Others

Global Lipstick Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Analyzed in the Report:

• L’oreal

• Estee Lauder

• Relvon

• Lvmh

• Shiseido

• Chanel

• Rohto

• Beiersdorf

• Dhc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Avon

• Jahwa

• Jala

Global Lipstick Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27872

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com