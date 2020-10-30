Global LED Phosphor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Application, and Region.

Global LED phosphor market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 20% during forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/69267

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Phosphor is a solid luminescent material that demonstrates the phenomenon of luminescence. These solid materials can absorb the energy of blue and violet light from LED chip and then convert it into visible light.

Market Dynamics

The LED phosphors technology is seeing rapid growth with the increasing demand from consumers across the world. Research and demand is continuously expanding in the field of vacuum ultraviolet, solar spectrum, MINI LED, infrared and ultraviolet and so on. Increasing adoption of LED lighting technology over other alternative technology and rising need for energy efficient lighting technology are major driving factors behind the growth of market. In addition, surge in the demand for latest phosphor technology and the rising expansion of LED phosphor market has led to the entry of new manufacturing companies with the aim to develop the next generation of phosphors and widespread research and development into latest phosphor materials. However, difficulty in fabrication and therefore the higher costs is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/69267

Global LED Phosphor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A growing adoption of LEDs phosphor in automotive lighting applications is attributed to the growth of the market. Automotive lighting, both interior and exterior has been seeing extensive changes from the last ten years with the introduction and adoption of OLED and LED technologies. The flexibility and advanced benefits of this technology has shaped various innovative design possibilities which allow visual and practical improvements in several different ways. Thus, rising integration of LED lights in automotive front and rear lighting applications such as in DRLs, headlights and turn signal lights, in brake lights, daytime running lights and indicators is impelling the growth of market. MMR study estimated that automotive lighting market is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. In addition, increasing production and sales of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two wheelers across the globe is further expanding the growth of the market.

Global LED Phosphor Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors behind the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the growing technological advancements in advanced phosphor and growing market for LED industry across the region. Also, rising adoption of phosphor material in the making of high intensity white LEDs by manufacturing companies is driving the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are dominating the market in the APAC region. Growing initiatives by the government to save energy and to adopt LED lighting systems, rising consumer electronics manufacturing output from these countries and surge in the adoption of lighting equipment, LCD TV & displays, portable PCs and other electronics products and growing use of LEDs in automotive lighting are major factors behind the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global LED Phosphor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global LED Phosphor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global LED Phosphor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global LED Phosphor Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global LED Phosphor Market

Global LED Phosphor Market, By Technology

• Direct Contact

• Remote Phosphor

• Thin Film Modular

• Light Engine

• Package Free

• ELC

Global LED Phosphor Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Smartphone’s

• Portable PC’s

• LCD TV

• Lighting

• Others

Global LED Phosphor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global LED Phosphor Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Avago Technologies

• Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd

• Cree Inc

• Epistar Corporation

• Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd

• General Electric Company

• Edison Opto Corporation

• Nichia Corporation

• Philips Lumileds Lighting Company

• Beijing Yuji International Co., Ltd

• Acuity Brands, Inc

• Lutron Electronics Company

• PhosphorTech Corporation

• XX

• XX

North America

• Universal Display Corporation

• OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc

• XX

• XX

Europe

• Schneider Electric SE

• XX

• XX

Asia Pacific

• Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

• Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd

• XX

• XX

South America & MEA

• XX

• XX

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: LED Phosphor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global LED Phosphor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global LED Phosphor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America LED Phosphor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe LED Phosphor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific LED Phosphor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America LED Phosphor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue LED Phosphor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global LED Phosphor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global LED Phosphor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of LED Phosphor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-led-phosphor-market/69267/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com