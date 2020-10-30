Global Intelligence Technology Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Offering, Technology, Technology, Component, and Region.

Global Intelligence Technology Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at xx % through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn. The report has covered Country market trends with a competitive landscape.

Global Intelligence Technology Market Overview:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the field of emerging computers and robots capable of analyzing data. The critical facet quickening the rate of innovation in the field of AI is accessibility to past datasets. The main reason behind the artificial intelligence is to make people elevate their productivity. Artificial Intelligent Technology tools include machine learning and deep learning which gives an analysis report to increase the clarity of planning, reasoning, thinking, problem-solving and also learning. Since the data storage and recovery has become more economical for healthcare institutions and government agencies. The technology has always been a vital component but AI has brought technology at the center of attractions for the organizations and individuals as well. For instance, from self-driving vehicles to crucial life-saving medical gear, AI is being pervaded virtually to every sector. Robotics with applied AI is expected to support the development of the intelligence technology market.

Furthermore, progress in Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) has powered the implementation of AI in several industries, such as aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, agriculture, amongst others has projected to boost the development of the intelligence technology market during the forecast period. Nowadays, Artificial intelligence is highly implemented and successfully growing in the market in terms of communication, safety measure, time management, health, traffic control, shopping, purchasing, marketing, etc. However, the high production cost of intelligence technology tools is the restraining factor of the intelligence technology market. Moreover, the lack of technology, different rules & policies in emerging countries is another factor projected to hamper the development of the target market. The technical advancements & rising adoption of intelligence technologies in developed as well as developing countries are the factors estimated to create revenue chances for companies operating in the target market.

Based on Offering Intelligence Technology Market is segmented by Hardware, Software and Services. Hardware dominated Intelligence Technology Market with increasing need for the integration of computing and telecommunication platforms to raise the agility of the organizations and individuals. Based on technology, machine learning is the leading segment amongst others due to the capability of data mining and analyzes growing volume and varieties of unstructured data to structured data on a very large scale. The key drivers are higher accuracy, lower turnaround time along with improved sensitivity which motivates market development.

The intelligence technology market in North America is anticipated to account for the highest revenue share contribution and projected to maintain its dominance in the target market during the forecast period. The attributing factor is the government initiatives to enable the adoption of artificial intelligence across various industry verticals. For instance, in April 2020, Google LLC launched an AI-enabled chatbot, called Rapid Response Virtual Agent for call centers amid the pandemic. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth rate in the target market due to settling up various IT companies that uses AI enabled technologies which needs to expand their offerings in the region. For instance, in April 2018, Baidu, Inc., a China-based tech giant, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with investors concerning the divestiture of its Financial Services Group (FSG).

Competitive Landscape:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Intelligence Technology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intelligence Technology Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Intelligence Technology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Offering, price, financial position, Raw material portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intelligence Technology Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Intelligence Technology Market

Global Intelligence Technology Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Computer Vision

Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Industry Verticals

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Retail

• Security

• Human Resources

• Marketing

• Law

• Fintech

• Construction

• Defense

• Aerospace

• Supply Chain

• Building Automation

• Consumer

• Food & Beverage

• Gaming

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecommunication

• Oil & Gas

Global Artificial Intelligence Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Key Players

• Advanced Micro Devices

• AiCure

• Arm Limited

• Atomwise, Inc.

• Ayasdi AI LLC

• Baidu, Inc.

• Clarifai, Inc

• Cyrcadia Health

• Enlitic, Inc.

• Google LLC

• H2O.ai.

• HyperVerge, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• IBM Watson Health

• Intel Corporation

• Iris.ai AS.

• Lifegraph

• Microsoft

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Sensely, Inc.

• Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

