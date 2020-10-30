Global Industrial Burner Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Burner Type, By Burner Design, By Application, By Fuel Type, By End Use Industry and Region.

Global Industrial Burner Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Burner Market Overview:

The industrial burner market is forecasted to experience a tremendous growth within the period from 2020 to 2027. The reason behind this growth is the rise in the usage of burner management system. The primary function of BMS is efficiently providing the protection from the boilers explosion, which is the key factor, contributes in the growth of global industrial market. The industrial burners are adopted globally and its demand is consistently growing, owing to the benefits such as, accuracy, superior performance and efficiency of the industrial burners are also helping in their adoption globally, resulting in an exponential market growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Over the forecasted years, the overall market for industrial burners is expected to pick quick speed and experience the growth, because of the rapid industrialization in developing economies and hefty use of these boilers in various ventures, such as, oil and gas industry, chemicals industry, sustenance handling and improving repair intervals of machineries. Conversely, inadequate readiness of skilled labour might have an adverse effect on the market growth.

Global Industrial Burner Market Dynamics:

For basic and primary operations in several industries Industrial burners are required as they provide heating of fluids, generation of steam and thermal energy needed for transferring of heat and some more. Owing to all these properties industrial burners have become integral part of the operations in all industries and fuelling the industrial burner market growth. In addition, the wide use of burner management systems (BMS) in various industries will have a positive effect on the global industrial burners market. Burner Management Systems support in safe start, process and shut down of the multiple burner furnace section of a boiler.

The increase in demand for industrial boilers in developing countries due to rising industrialization has fueled the growth of the industrial burner market. The growing mining activities all over the world have supplemented demand for the industrial burners. The worldwide consumption of fuel is growing drastically, which has boosted the demand and activities in oil & gas sector. For performing numerous operations in oil & gas industries, industrial burners are demanded a large.

Global Industrial Burner Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific market for industrial burner play most important role and this region is expected to emerge as a leading contributor in forecast period. An extensive number of global players setting up their assembling units in India and China, with benefits of lower cost of land and less expenses on labour along with the affordability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific industrial burner market. The government of several developing economies of Asia Pacific are employing stringent regulations and raising strategies for lessening carbon emission. Moreover, noteworthy growth in mining and petrochemical sector is expected to fuel the industrial burner market growth in Asia Pacific. This region is anticipated to grow with CAGR XX% and reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, regardless of the striking advancement of the global industrial burner market. Industrial burners have undergone bulky modification and because of this, there could be some adverse effects that are estimated to hamper the growth of this region. To minimize the effort of work and growing industrial burner demand due to continuous industrialization in North American Market, is likely to bring highest CAGR of XX% during forecast period and reach at US$ XX Bn by 2027.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Industrial Burner Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Burner Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Industrial Burner Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Industrial Burner Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Industrial Burner Market Report:

Global Industrial Burner Market, By Burner Type

• Regenerative Burners

• High Velocity Burners

• Thermal Radiation Burners

• Radiant Burners

• Customized (Burner Boilers)

• Flat Flame Burners

• Line Burners

• Others

Global Industrial Burner Market, By Burner Design

• Mono-block

o Single-stage

o Two-stage

• Duo-block

Global Industrial Burner Market, By Application

• Boilers

• Furnaces/Forges

• Air Heating/Drying

• Incineration

• Others

Global Industrial Burner Market, By Fuel Type

• Gas

• Oil

• Dual Fuel

Global Industrial Burner Market, By End Use Industry

• Metal & Metallurgy

• Power Generation

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Food Processing

• Automotive

• Pulp & Paper

• Textile Industry

• Other Industrial

Global Industrial Burner Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Industrial Burner Market

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Forbes Marshall Private Limited

• Baltur S.p.A.

• Selas Heat Technology Company

• Andritz AG

• OILON GROUP OY

• Weishaupt Group

• Wesman Group

• 2Alzeta Corporation

• Faber Burner Company

• AGF Burner, Inc.

• Webster Combustion Technology, LLC

• John Zink Company, LLC

• Oxilon Pvt. Ltd.

