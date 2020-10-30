Global Herbal Tea Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Raw materials, Flavor type, Product type, Packaging type, and Region.

Global Herbal Tea Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Herbal Tea Market Dynamics and Restraints:

Tea is one of the most consumed beverages in the world. It is an aromatic drink that is derived from the Camellia Sinensis plant. Tea is a healthy beverage due to the presence of various powerful antioxidants and minerals like manganese, magnesium, potassium, and calcium. Consumption of tea helps to decrease cell damage caused by free radicals and lowers cholesterol levels and also play an important role in healthy weight loss. Now herbal tea too has become popular among people, while green tea and black tea are already famous beverages in the world.

In health-conscious people, the rate of consumption of herbal tea is more. Herbal tea can be offered as a hot or cold tea. Sugar or honey is used as a sweet ingredient and for diabetic people and health-conscious people it is with or without fruit juices. Consumption of herbal tea decreases caffeine intake and helps in reducing sugar level. Ginger, ginkgo biloba, ginseng, hibiscus, mint, chamomile, jasmine, rosehip, etc. are different types of herbal tea available in the market.

The global herbal tea market is expected to give remarkable growth in the future due to the growing preference of people to herbal tea rather than caffeinated forms of tea, changing lifestyles of people and increasing awareness about good health, etc. The presence of hibiscus, chamomile, lavender, and rose makes herbal tea a natural beverage. Spice tisanes, fruit tisanes, and leaf tisanes are some tisanes used for making of herbal tea leaves. Importance of herbal tea increases day by day due to the strong approval of health consultants. Again, rising preference of people towards healthier and natural intake of food and beverages can lead to the rise in the growth of the global herbal tea market.

More intake of caffeine causes prolonged illnesses, to avoid these many medical consultants suggest to stop its extensive use. As herbal tea is free of caffeine so the demand for herbal tea increase vastly. This boosts the growth in the global herbal tea market. Additionally, high alertness about body shape, health, and herbal products among people. This gives good growth and spaces for competitors in the herbal tea market. Some worthy properties of herbal tea like its auto-oxidizing properties, fat-burning properties that makes important contributions to the health industry, secretly makes good impact on the demand of the product.

On the other hand, certain herbs present in herbal tea are considered to be very toxic, causing sicknesses within the body. Due to this reason, some customers and health consultants show unwillingness about the use of herbal tea. But, due to many benefits of herbal tea, it is a popular drink.

Verities of herbal tea is available in the market, along with this, good research in this field is expected to produce a new product in the market in the future.

Market Segmentation:

Based on raw materials herbal tea market is classified into green tea, black tea, and yellow tea. Out of these, black herbal tea market share is less as compared to green herbal tea. Green tea is accepted as a nutritious and healthier drink especially for the young generation. Green herbal tea delivers varieties and new product developments rather than black and yellow herbal tea.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global herbal tea market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific is expected to see the maximum growth in the coming years. In this region, demand for herbal tea increases due to people’s habit of consuming tea many times a day and more use of herbal foods and beverages. Again, it is followed by North America where herbal tea becomes more popular. Europe is also expected to high growth in the herbal tea market due to awareness of the uses of natural and herbal products.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Herbal Tea Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Herbal Tea Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Herbal Tea Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Herbal Tea Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Herbal Tea Market

Global Herbal Tea Market, By Raw materials

• Green Tea

• Black Tea

• Yellow Tea

Global Herbal Tea Market, By Flavor type

• Chamomile

• Ginger

• Hibiscus

• Fruit

• Lemongrass

• Peppermint

Global Herbal Tea Market, By Product type

• Syrups

• Premixes

• Powdered ready to drink

• Liquid ready to drink

Global Herbal Tea Market, By Packaging type

• Loose tea

• Paper pouches

• Tea bags

• Carton packs

• Can packaging

Global Herbal Tea Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Herbal Tea Market

• Nestle (U.S.)

• Unilever (U.K.)

• Mothers Parkers Tea (U.S.)

• Global Herbitech (India)

• Typhoo (India)

• Coffee Inc. (U.K.)

• Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd (India)

• Martin Bauer Group (Spain)

• Tata Global Beverages (India)

• Adagio Teas (U.S.)

• Buddha’s Herbs (U.S.)

