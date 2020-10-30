Global Flash Charger Adapter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global flash charger adapter market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Flash charge is a fast charging technology. A flash charger adapter is designed to charge the devices such as smartphones and tablets at a rapid pace. Flash chargers are often designed with a power ranging from 35W to 125W.

Market Dynamics

The flash charger adapter market has been witnessing tremendous growth from the past few years. The growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing number of Smartphone users across the globe and rising demand for fast charging solutions by consumers. Growing market for Smartphone across the world, rising need to reduce Smartphone charging time, increasing competition among Smartphone manufacturing companies to provide cost-effective and high speed charger adapters and emergence of various new mobile brands in the global Smartphone market are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, rising trend of wireless charging solutions and high cost related with flash charger adapters are the major restraining factors that could restrict the growth of the market.

Global Flash Charger Adapter Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the distribution channel, the global flash charger adapter market is segmented into offline and online distribution channel. The online distribution channel segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of Smartphones, rising use of online shopping platforms and the availability of flash charger adapters in various online platforms such as Amazon is attributed to the growth of the market.

Global Flash Charger Adapter Market: Market Strategies

Increasing investments in research and development activities in the field of Smartphone batteries and adapters by Smartphone brands is propelling the growth of the market. Also, rising introductions of various flash charger adapters in the global market by leasing market players is further escalating the market growth. For instance, In July 2020, OPPO announced the release of new high-power wired and wireless charging technologies such 125W flash charge, the 110W mini flash charger and the ultra-small portable 50W mini SuperVOOC charger.

In July 2020, Qualcomm announced its latest fast charging technology named as Qualcomm Quick Charging 5, with the aim to provide fast charging solutions to users to charge 4,500mAh phone from 0 to 100% in less than 15 minutes.

In July 2020, Vivo’s sub brand iQoo has announced its 120W flash charging technology in the market.

Global Flash Charger Adapter Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to keep its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the large-scale adoption of advanced Smartphone by people of all ages from high populous countries such as India and China.

Rising introduction of various advanced Smartphones by the leading market players such as Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and many others, increasing investments by these market players to produce fast chargers and to gain competitive advantages and rising adoption of various chargeable gaming consoles are driving the growth of the market in the region. MMR study found that, in 2019, China is accounted for around 882 million and India accounted for nearly 502.2 million Smartphone users and it is estimated that the number will increase in the coming years, which is ultimately escalating the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Flash Charger Adapter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Flash Charger Adapter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Flash Charger Adapter Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flash Charger Adapter Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Flash Charger Adapter Market

Global Flash Charger Adapter Market, By Type

• 3-pin

• 2-pin

• Others

Global Flash Charger Adapter Market, By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

Global Flash Charger Adapter Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Flash Charger Adapter Market, Key Players

• SAMSUNG

• OPPO

• Sony Corporation

• Lenovo

• AGOZTECH LLC.

• ALLCACA

• AT&T

• Micromax

• Tong De Limited

• Ailun Technology Co. Limited

• Vivo

• OnePlus

• Realme

• Xiaomi

• Qualcomm

• XX

• XX

